Tigers President Scott Harris Reveals Disturbing Plan For Javier Báez

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers’ magical 2024 postseason run came to an unfortunate end as they fell to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series. With the season now behind them, Tigers President Scott Harris addressed the media on Monday, discussing a wide range of topics, including the future of shortstop Javier Báez.

According to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, Harris revealed that Báez is expected to have a role with the Tigers next season. Harris added that while Báez should participate in spring training, it remains unclear whether or not he will be fully healthy by Opening Day.

Main points from Scott Harris at the Tigers’ end-of-season presser



— RH bat is an area of need



— Tigers expect Javier Báez to have a role next year. He should participate in ST, unclear if he will be fully healthy by opening day



— No comment on possible contract extensions — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) October 14, 2024

This news will likely be met with frustration from many Tigers fans, as Báez was one of the most disappointing players in Major League Baseball in 2024. In what turned out to be a dreadful season for the former All-Star, Báez hit a paltry .184 with just six home runs and 37 RBIs over 80 games before being sidelined by injury.

According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, when Báez was placed on the IL, ending his season, he ranked as the second-worst hitter in baseball among 285 players who stepped to the plate at least 250 times, with a .516 OPS.

Despite his struggles, it appears the Tigers are not ready to completely part ways with Báez just yet. However, fans will be eager to see if he can return to form or if the team’s patience will wear thin.