Tigers Officially Promote Max Clark, Announce Multiple Other Roster Moves

The Max Clark era has officially arrived in Detroit.

The Detroit Tigers announced Friday that they selected Clark’s contract from Triple-A Toledo, adding the organization’s No. 1 prospect to a major-league roster for the first time in his professional career.

Clark will officially wear No. 15 with Detroit.

Matt Vierling Heads to Injured List

Clark’s promotion comes as outfielder Matt Vierling lands on the 10-day injured list with a left adductor strain. The move is retroactive to July 30.

Detroit also recalled left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus from Toledo after optioning right-hander Brenan Hanifee to Triple-A on Thursday.

To clear a spot for Clark on the 40-man roster, the Tigers designated right-hander Andre Granillo for assignment.

Clark Gets His First MLB Opportunity

Clark earned the promotion after batting .276 with a .368 on-base percentage, 11 home runs and 21 stolen bases across 90 games with Toledo.

The 21-year-old center fielder was selected third overall by Detroit in the 2023 MLB Draft and quickly became the centerpiece of the Tigers’ position-player pipeline.

Now comes the moment Detroit fans have been waiting to see.

Bottom Line

Max Clark is officially a Detroit Tiger.

Vierling’s injury created the immediate opening, but Clark’s performance in Toledo put him in position to take advantage. His first major-league opportunity begins with plenty of excitement and a chance to show why Detroit has viewed him as a future franchise cornerstone.