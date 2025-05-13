Tigers Prospect File: Bryce Rainer, SS — Exit-Velo Thunder at 19

Bryce Rainer is slashing .292/.402/.492 at age 19 and looks ready to vault up prospect lists. We break down his tools, Statcast data, and promotion timeline.

Nineteen-year-old Bryce Rainer is quickly becoming the crown jewel of the Detroit Tigers farm system, combining a .292/.402/.492 slash line at Low-A Lakeland with Statcast readings you rarely see from a teenage shortstop. The first-round pick already ranks No. 47 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100, and his blend of thunderous exit velocities and smooth middle-infield actions has analysts projecting a steep climb when the prospect lists refresh this summer.

Player Snapshot

Bats/Throws: L/R Height/Weight 6′ 3″ 195LBS Age 19 Level Single-A Lakeland Slash .292 / .402 / .492 Future Value 55 (above-avg regular) Top 100 No. 47 Tigers No. 3

Tool Grades (20-80 scale)

Hit Power Run Arm Field 50 60 55 55 50

Grade explanation: 50 = MLB average, 60 = plus.

Under the Hood

90th-pct EV: 108.2 mph

Hard-hit rate: 57.4 % (Low-A average 36 %)

(Low-A average 36 %) Chase on breakers: 42 % (needs <30 %)

Development Checklist

Reduce chase on spin to below 30 %. Refine backhand footwork; throwing errors on deep 6-hole plays. Add situational bunting reps (org priority).

Projected Path

2025 (June) ► High-A West Michigan

2026 ► Double-A Erie

2027 (mid) ► Triple-A Toledo / MLB cup-of-coffee

Best-Case MLB Comp

J.P. Crawford body with pre-injury Corey Seager bat speed; ceiling 25-HR shortstop if the hit tool settles at 55.

“He’s a player, man — a ballplayer.” —Rene Rivera, Lakeland manager

