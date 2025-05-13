Prospect Report: Bryce Rainer

Tigers Prospect File: Bryce Rainer, SS — Exit-Velo Thunder at 19

Bryce Rainer is slashing .292/.402/.492 at age 19 and looks ready to vault up prospect lists. We break down his tools, Statcast data, and promotion timeline.

Nineteen-year-old Bryce Rainer is quickly becoming the crown jewel of the Detroit Tigers farm system, combining a .292/.402/.492 slash line at Low-A Lakeland with Statcast readings you rarely see from a teenage shortstop. The first-round pick already ranks No. 47 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100, and his blend of thunderous exit velocities and smooth middle-infield actions has analysts projecting a steep climb when the prospect lists refresh this summer.

Player Snapshot

Bats/Throws:L/R
Height/Weight6′ 3″ 195LBS 
Age19
LevelSingle-A Lakeland
Slash.292 / .402 / .492
Future Value55 (above-avg regular)
Top 100No. 47
TigersNo. 3

Tool Grades (20-80 scale)

HitPowerRunArmField
5060555550

Grade explanation: 50 = MLB average, 60 = plus.

Bryce Rainer Slash Line
Stats via Bryce Rainer Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics | baseballsavant.com

Under the Hood

  • 90th-pct EV: 108.2 mph
  • Hard-hit rate: 57.4 % (Low-A average 36 %)
  • Chase on breakers: 42 % (needs <30 %)

Development Checklist

  1. Reduce chase on spin to below 30 %.
  2. Refine backhand footwork; throwing errors on deep 6-hole plays.
  3. Add situational bunting reps (org priority).

Projected Path

2025 (June) ► High-A West Michigan
2026 ► Double-A Erie
2027 (mid) ► Triple-A Toledo / MLB cup-of-coffee

Best-Case MLB Comp

J.P. Crawford body with pre-injury Corey Seager bat speed; ceiling 25-HR shortstop if the hit tool settles at 55.

“He’s a player, man — a ballplayer.”

—Rene Rivera, Lakeland manager

Fan Poll

3
Should Detroit fast-track Bryce Rainer to High-A by July?

Sources: MLB Pipeline rankings (May 2025), Statcast data from Lakeland home games, interviews with Lakeland staff. Article drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial.

