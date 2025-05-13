Tigers Prospect File: Bryce Rainer, SS — Exit-Velo Thunder at 19

Nineteen-year-old Bryce Rainer is quickly becoming the crown jewel of the Detroit Tigers farm system, combining a .292/.402/.492 slash line at Low-A Lakeland with Statcast readings you rarely see from a teenage shortstop. The first-round pick already ranks No. 47 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100, and his blend of thunderous exit velocities and smooth middle-infield actions has analysts projecting a steep climb when the prospect lists refresh this summer.
Player Snapshot
|Bats/Throws:
|L/R
|Height/Weight
|6′ 3″ 195LBS
|Age
|19
|Level
|Single-A Lakeland
|Slash
|.292 / .402 / .492
|Future Value
|55 (above-avg regular)
|Top 100
|No. 47
|Tigers
|No. 3
Tool Grades (20-80 scale)
|Hit
|Power
|Run
|Arm
|Field
|50
|60
|55
|55
|50
Grade explanation: 50 = MLB average, 60 = plus.
Under the Hood
- 90th-pct EV: 108.2 mph
- Hard-hit rate: 57.4 % (Low-A average 36 %)
- Chase on breakers: 42 % (needs <30 %)
Development Checklist
- Reduce chase on spin to below 30 %.
- Refine backhand footwork; throwing errors on deep 6-hole plays.
- Add situational bunting reps (org priority).
Projected Path
2025 (June) ► High-A West Michigan
2026 ► Double-A Erie
2027 (mid) ► Triple-A Toledo / MLB cup-of-coffee
Best-Case MLB Comp
J.P. Crawford body with pre-injury Corey Seager bat speed; ceiling 25-HR shortstop if the hit tool settles at 55.
Fan Poll
Sources: MLB Pipeline rankings (May 2025), Statcast data from Lakeland home games, interviews with Lakeland staff. Article drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial.