Sunday, March 1, 2020
Tigers prospect Ryan Kreidler launches a grand slam vs. Yankees

Called up from minor league camp, Ryan Kreidler came up big for the Tigers today.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Detroit Tigers prospect Ryan Kreidler helped his team exact some revenge against the New York Yankees for yesterday’s loss this afternoon in their second matchup of Spring Training play.

He launched a grand slam off of pitcher Kaleb Ort on an 0-2 count, sending it deep to left field.

That baby’s still flying! The Tigers finished with a 10-4 win on the afternoon.

