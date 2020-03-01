Tigers prospect Ryan Kreidler launches a grand slam vs. Yankees

Detroit Tigers prospect Ryan Kreidler helped his team exact some revenge against the New York Yankees for yesterday’s loss this afternoon in their second matchup of Spring Training play.

He launched a grand slam off of pitcher Kaleb Ort on an 0-2 count, sending it deep to left field.

#Tigers 2019 draft pick @Ryan_Kreidler was called up from minor-league camp for today's game. He took advantage in GRAND fashion. pic.twitter.com/2T053jkG63 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 1, 2020

That baby’s still flying! The Tigers finished with a 10-4 win on the afternoon.