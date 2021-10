Just hold your breath, Tigers fans.

2021 1st overall draft selection Spencer Torkelson has left today’s Fall Game after suffering an injury while attempting to get back to third base on a pick off attempt:

Spencer Torkelson is leaving today's Fall League game with injury. He limped off, under his own power, after trying to get back to third base on a pickoff attempt. — William Boor (@wboor) October 20, 2021