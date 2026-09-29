Scott Harris isn’t promising a spending spree.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

That doesn’t mean the Detroit Tigers should ignore an obvious opportunity to improve their lineup.

After a disappointing 76-86 season, Harris acknowledged Monday that Detroit’s roster construction wasn’t good enough. He specifically pointed to the lack of organizational depth as a mistake while also suggesting the Tigers could rely less heavily on platoons and matchup-based substitutions as more complete players emerge.

“We’ve got to get better in all aspects of the organization, starting with me,” Harris said during Detroit’s season-ending media session. “This season, and the fact that we’re sitting here right now, is a missed opportunity for this organization, plain and simple. We’ve got to get better.”

One way to do that?

Add another legitimate everyday bat.

And one of the most intriguing possibilities could be Randy Arozarena.

Randy Arozarena Would Give Tigers Something They Need

There is no report that Detroit has contacted Arozarena or identified him as an offseason target. That’s important.

But when examining potential upgrades for the Tigers’ 2027 roster, Arozarena stands out as a logical fit.

The 31-year-old is headed for free agency after another productive season in Seattle. Arozarena finished 2026 hitting .281 with 26 home runs, 79 RBIs, 26 stolen bases and an .865 OPS.

That’s not simply another platoon piece.

That’s an everyday player with power, speed and a right-handed bat that could immediately deepen a lineup increasingly being built around Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark and Riley Greene.

Detroit has spent September getting a much clearer look at its young core. Clark and McGonigle have already become major pieces of the organization’s future, while Harris recently identified another group of Tigers prospects he expects to contribute in 2027.

Eventually, however, prospects need established players around them.

Arozarena would qualify.

Detroit Has an Interesting Decision in the Outfield

The Tigers aren’t exactly starting from scratch.

Greene remains entrenched in the outfield, Clark has arrived in center, and Kerry Carpenter remains under team control through 2028. Zach McKinstry can also handle right field, while Zyhir Hope could force his way into Detroit at some point in 2027.

That’s precisely why Detroit doesn’t have to sign an outfielder.

It also shouldn’t prevent Harris from considering one.

The Tigers spent much of 2026 learning exactly how quickly roster depth can disappear. Injuries exposed Detroit earlier than expected, something Harris openly acknowledged Monday.

“That was a design mistake, I think, of how we built the roster,” Harris said.

Detroit’s youth movement has already begun reshaping the roster, with several established Tigers facing increased competition for jobs.

Signing Arozarena would accelerate that process.

It would also provide Detroit with something it lacked too often this season: another proven hitter opposing pitchers have to plan around.

Scott Harris Can Develop and Still Add a Bat

Harris has repeatedly emphasized building through development rather than trying to purchase a roster through free agency. That philosophy isn’t likely to disappear because Detroit missed the playoffs.

It shouldn’t.

But building through development and supplementing that young core with an established impact player aren’t mutually exclusive.

The Tigers have reached the point where McGonigle and Clark aren’t distant prospects anymore. They’re here.

Greene is already a three-time All-Star.

More help is coming.

The question this winter is whether Harris believes the Tigers are finally ready to add a significant veteran piece around them.

If the answer is yes, Arozarena is a name worth watching.