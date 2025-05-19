Reese Olson Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers Announce Unfortunate Decision on Reese Olson

Reese Olson is headed to the injured list.

Just as the Detroit Tigers continue to surge atop the AL Central, they’ll be forced to shuffle their rotation. Starter Reese Olson has been placed on the injured list with a right ring finger injury, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. In his place, the club has recalled right-handed reliever Chase Lee, and manager A.J. Hinch has confirmed a bullpen game is on tap for Wednesday.

TL;DR

  • Reese Olson lands on the IL with a right ring finger injury.
  • Chase Lee, a sidearming reliever, is recalled from Triple-A Toledo.
  • Wednesday’s series finale against the Cardinals will be a bullpen day for Detroit.

Olson Hits the IL

Reese Olson, who entered the season as a key part of Detroit’s young rotation, had been off to a solid start. In 9 starts, he posted a 2.95 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 55 innings. The Tigers leaned heavily on his ability to go deep into games, and his absence leaves a temporary hole in the back end of the rotation.

The team did not provide a timetable for his return, but finger injuries for pitchers — especially to their throwing hand — can be tricky. Detroit will take a cautious approach.

Chase Lee Gets the Call

With Olson out, the Tigers turned to Chase Lee, a funky right-handed reliever with a deceptive sidearm delivery. Known as “The Viper” during his time at Texas, Lee has quietly carved out a nice role in the minors.

This marks Lee’s second call-up of 2025, and he’s expected to play a crucial role in the middle innings during the upcoming bullpen game.

