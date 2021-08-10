Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. Orioles

The Detroit Tigers are back in action tonight and will be looking to get back into the win column when they take on the Baltimore Orioles for the first of a three game series.

Casey Mize takes the bump, while Niko Goodrum returns to the lineup.

On to the next series. Here’s how we line up for Game 1 vs. Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/OIk5de81QY — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 10, 2021

Tonight’s game begins at 7:05 PM EST and can be viewed on Bally Sports Detroit with additional coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.