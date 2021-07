Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers will be going for the sweep this afternoon against the Texas Rangers.

Afterwards, they’ll take a trip to Kansas City for a three-game set against the Royals.

They’ve released their anticipated pitching rotation for the series:

#Tigers starters at Kansas City Royals: Friday: RHP Wily Peralta vs. LHP Kris Bubic

Saturday: RHP Casey Mize vs. RHP Carlos Hernandez

Sunday: LHP Tarik Skubal vs. TBA — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) July 22, 2021