Tigers Reliever Jason Foley Out for 2025 After Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

TL;DR
Manager A.J. Hinch confirmed Tuesday that Tigers reliever Jason Foley will miss the rest of 2025 after undergoing right-shoulder surgery. Detroit loses last season’s saves leader just weeks after demoting him to Triple-A Toledo.
How We Got Here
Foley opened 2024 as Detroit’s closer and logged 28 saves with a 3.15 ERA. A rocky spring (6.14 ERA) led to a surprise option to Toledo on March 25. After five scoreless Triple-A outings, he exited an April 12 appearance with shoulder discomfort, landed on the IL, and now faces a 9-to-12-month rehab.
Impact on the 2025 Bullpen
- Closer committee: Alex Lange and Will Vest are the logical ninth-inning pair; each owns a sub-3.00 ERA in May.
- 40-man spot opens: Detroit can select hard-throwing RHP Keider Montero (0.89 ERA at Toledo) without a DFA crunch.
- Payroll note: Foley earns $3.15 M while rehabbing; insurance covers roughly 75 percent of that figure.
Red-Flag History
Foley missed 2018 after Tommy John surgery and has become the third Tiger pitcher since 2020 to undergo a major shoulder procedure, joining Spencer Turnbull and José Cisnero. The recurrence raises questions about Detroit’s throwing program tweaks this spring.
Key Takeaways
- Detroit loses its 2024 saves leader and bullpen workhorse.
- Alex Lange and Will Vest slide into late-inning leverage, with rookie Keider Montero a call-up candidate.
- Shoulder rehabs often exceed 10 months, putting Foley’s 2026 Opening Day in doubt.
Bottom Line
Foley’s surgery removes a high-velocity safety net from a staff already leaning on young starters. Expect President Scott Harris to explore veteran relief depth before the July deadline.
Sources: MLB.com clubhouse transcript, Cody Stavenhagen (The Athletic) reporting, FanGraphs. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.