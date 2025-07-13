Tigers Reportedly Targeting Twins Relievers Duran, Jax Ahead of Trade Deadline

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the Detroit Tigers are reportedly exploring options to strengthen their bullpen, and their focus has turned to a division rival. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Detroit has expressed interest in Minnesota Twins relievers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax, two arms with very different profiles but potential value in the Tigers’ playoff push.

Duran Standing Out Among AL Relievers

Jhoan Duran, 27, has quietly become one of the most dominant relief pitchers in baseball this season. Through the first half, he has tallied 15 saves, a 1.49 ERA, and is striking out over 12 batters per nine innings. He was named the American League Reliever of the Month in May, when he posted a 0.60 ERA in 15 innings.

Duran’s elite velocity and command in high-leverage spots would be a perfect late-inning weapon for a Tigers team trying to finish close games in October. But his performance has also raised his price, and Minnesota may not be eager to move him without a premium return.

Griffin Jax: A Middle-Relief Option with Upside

Griffin Jax, 30, profiles differently. He’s pitched 40.1 innings with a 4.02 ERA and 65 strikeouts, showing swing-and-miss potential but some inconsistency in results. He’s less likely to demand a significant haul and could be a depth piece in Detroit’s bullpen rather than a closer.

For a team like the Tigers, currently sitting at 59-35 and leading the AL Central, Jax could provide valuable middle-inning stability while saving the prospect capital needed to land a bigger-name reliever.

Detroit Exploring Broader Bullpen Market

The Tigers’ bullpen search isn’t limited to the Twins. They’ve also been linked to high-profile arms like Aroldis Chapman and David Bednar. Chapman, now with the Pirates, is sporting a 1.29 ERA and still flashes elite velocity. Bednar brings closing experience and has been a steady presence in the Pittsburgh bullpen.

These names show that Detroit’s front office is aggressive, aiming to fortify a roster that’s already positioned for a deep postseason run. Whether they land a marquee reliever or opt for a more economical piece remains to be seen.

Trade Deadline Considerations

Here’s a breakdown of what’s in play:

Jhoan Duran: 15 saves, 1.49 ERA, AL Reliever of the Month in May

15 saves, 1.49 ERA, AL Reliever of the Month in May Griffin Jax: 4.02 ERA, 65 strikeouts in 40.1 IP

4.02 ERA, 65 strikeouts in 40.1 IP Other targets: Chapman (1.29 ERA), Bednar (closer with multi-season success)

Chapman (1.29 ERA), Bednar (closer with multi-season success) Tigers bullpen outlook: Reliable but in need of one more high-leverage arm

As the Tigers assess the market, the focus remains clear: add a bullpen piece that can deliver when it matters most. The organization hasn’t shied away from making aggressive moves in recent seasons, and this could be another chance to make a meaningful addition.

