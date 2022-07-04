Tigers RHP Garrett Hill reflects on ‘amazing’ MLB debut

The Detroit Tigers as they defeated the division rival Cleveland Guardians took care of business this afternoon in the opener of their July 4 doubleheader at Comerica Park against the division rival Cleveland Guardians by a 4-1 final score. And it was rookie RHP Garrett Hill making the most of his Major League Baseball debut, allowing holding Cleveland to just one run on the board and while allowing only two in the six innings of work he saw on the mound. He also made some Tigers team history, becoming the 1st pitcher in team history to accomplish the feat in his MLB debut.

Needless to say, it was a moment in the making for Hill, who had several family members in the stands to watch his first game.

“That’s why everyone starts playing this game,” Hill said in the Tigers clubhouse afterward. “For a chance to get to this level. To be able to live out that dream is amazing.”

“After the second inning, going into the third, I started feeling my legs again,” Hill said of his emotions. “From there on out, it was just make pitches and keep pumping strikes in there.”

Garrett Hill made Tigers history in his MLB debut

Of course, he was happy to hear the news that he etched himself into the franchise record books, though he says his goal was to keep things simple.

“That’s crazy,” he said with a smile. “I was just trying to execute pitches and throw strikes.”

Catcher Tucker Barnhart had nothing but good things to say about Hill, saying that he “pitched to contact”.

“When you have a lineup like that, hitters like that, to go out there and try to punch a bunch of guys out is a bad way to go about it, in my opinion,” Barnhart said. “You find yourself in the fourth inning at 100 pitches because they are going to battle and foul off pitches and stay in the at-bat.

“He did exactly what we talked about. He pitched to contact.”

The Tigers and Guardians continue their double-header later tonight at 6:40 PM with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.

