Detroit Tigers RHP Rony Garcia appeared to collapse during pre-game warmups on the field at Comerica Park. He was assisted off the field by team medical staff.

According to Bally Sports guys, who had a camera on, Rony Garcia just collapsed while throwing long toss. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) June 10, 2021

Rony Garcia needs help from two trainers to get off the field during warmups. Moving slowly. Not good. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) June 10, 2021