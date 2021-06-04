Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull departs vs. White Sox with forearm tightness

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers lost starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull tonight after just 56 pitches in four innings of work against the Chicago White Sox.

Turnbull departed the game following a 12-pitch duel against Chicago’s Yermin Mercedes. He was then seen talking to Tigers head athletic trainer Doug Teter in the dugout, and was soon ruled out for the remainder of the contest with forearm tightness:

It was a strong night for @tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull, who departs tonight's game after 56 pitches thanks to forearm tightness. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/E4AzLusFYz — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) June 5, 2021

Kyle Funkhouser took over on the bump.