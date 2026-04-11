Tigers Ride Early Offense, Strong Pitching to Win Over Marlins

The Detroit Tigers picked up a much-needed win, and this one had a little bit of everything. They got timely hitting, a solid start from Casey Mize, and a massive relief effort from Drew Anderson, who delivered the best outing of his young Tigers tenure.

Drew Anderson gives the Tigers exactly what they needed

If there was one performance that stood out beyond the box score, it was Drew Anderson.

After struggling in his first few appearances with Detroit, Anderson came through in a big way. He entered in the sixth inning and finished the game, recording his first career save while giving the Tigers badly needed length out of the bullpen.

That outing was important for more than one reason. Not only was it a big confidence boost for Anderson, but it also allowed Detroit to keep the rest of its bullpen fresh heading into the next game. In a stretch where every arm matters, that kind of appearance can have a ripple effect beyond just one night.

Casey Mize keeps Detroit in control

Casey Mize may not have overpowered the Marlins, but he gave the Tigers exactly what they needed. He pitched with confidence, attacked the zone, and stayed efficient throughout his outing.

Miami came out swinging early, and the Tigers had to adjust to an aggressive approach from the Marlins lineup. Mize handled it well. He kept the game in order, worked economically, and once again proved he can give Detroit a real chance to win when he is on the mound.

It may not have been a flashy outing, but it was another reminder that Mize is capable of being a steady presence in this rotation.

The Tigers offense finds its rhythm

Detroit also got the early offensive spark it has been missing at times. Kevin McGonigle helped set the tone, and both he and Colt Keith continue to look like hitters who are seeing the ball at a different level right now.

That kind of production at the top of the order makes a difference. After a few games where runs were tough to come by, the Tigers finally looked more like themselves.

Riley Greene delivers the big blow

This game, though, belonged to Riley Greene.

Greene drove in four runs, including a huge three-run homer that put the game firmly in Detroit’s control. It was the kind of swing Tigers fans have been waiting to see, but it was not just the home run that stood out.

One of the biggest positives from Greene’s night was the patience he showed in the at-bat. He worked deep into the count, stayed under control, and then crushed a pitch when he got one he could handle. That is the kind of adjustment that can take a hitter from good to great.

When Greene is locked in and driving the ball like that, Detroit’s lineup feels much more dangerous.

Why this win mattered

This felt like more than just another win in the standings.

The Tigers got an efficient start from Mize, a game-changing relief effort from Anderson, and the kind of middle-of-the-order production that can carry an offense. It was a complete win, and one that could help build some momentum heading into the next stretch.

Player of the game has to be Riley Greene. Four RBIs, a three-run homer, and the biggest swing of the night made him the clear difference-maker.