Tigers Ride Tarik Skubal’s 10 Strikeouts, Kerry Carpenter Breakout in Win Over Red Sox

Tigers Back Tarik Skubal with Timely Bats in Workmanlike Win Over Red Sox

This is what it’s supposed to look like on Tarik Skubal day.

Get a few runs early. Add on when you can. Let your ace take over.

The Tigers did enough at the plate and got another strong outing from Skubal, backed by a sharp bullpen effort to close it out at Fenway Park.

Missed Chances Early, Breakthrough in the Fourth

Detroit had opportunities right away against Brayan Bello, who struggled to find the zone from the jump.

And honestly, they left more out there than they should have.

They managed just one run in the first inning despite the control issues, but they stayed patient and kept grinding at-bats.

In the fourth, it finally broke open.

Kerry Carpenter launched a two-run homer, and the Tigers tacked on another run to build a 4-0 lead.

Not explosive, but enough — especially with Skubal on the mound.

Skubal Dominates, Then Guts Through Trouble

Through four innings, Skubal looked dominant.

The changeup was dancing, the fastball had life, and it felt like he was in complete control.

Then the fifth and sixth innings got messy.

Command wavered. Two-strike pitches weren’t sharp. Balls were getting sprayed around the field, and traffic started to build.

This is where most pitchers lose it.

Skubal didn’t.

He dug in, found another gear, and made the pitches when it mattered most — including a huge double play and key strikeouts to escape damage.

Final line: six innings, one earned run, 10 strikeouts.

Not perfect, but that’s what an ace looks like when things start to slip and he still locks it back down.

Bullpen Steps Up in Key Spots

With limited options available, the bullpen delivered exactly what was needed.

Tyler Holton gave the Tigers multiple strong innings, continuing what has been an excellent start to his season. His command and ability to mix speeds stood out again.

From there, it was straight to Kenley Jansen to finish it off.

When Detroit gets six from its starter and hands it to this back end, it