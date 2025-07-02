Tigers’ Rookie Reese Olson Makes Anticipated Return Against Guardians

Tigers’ Rookie Reese Olson Set for Big League Return Against Guardians

The Detroit Tigers are gearing up for a pivotal weekend as rookie pitcher Reese Olson is expected to make his return to the mound against the Cleveland Guardians. Manager A.J. Hinch confirmed this exciting update, indicating he’s ready to step back into the Major League spotlight following a successful rehab stint. Olson has been recovering from finger inflammation since mid-May, and fans are eager to see if he can pick up where he left off with a strong 2.96 ERA and 51 strikeouts in his first nine starts.

“His next outing is going to be in the big leagues,” Hinch said. “Unlikely to be here in Washington. He’s doing fine, just kind of waiting to be activated.” A.J. Hinch said Wednesday, July 2, ahead of the team’s doubleheader with the Nationals.

Tigers Adjust as Gipson-Long Hits Injured List

In an unexpected twist, the Tigers are adjusting their plans due to the loss of Sawyer Gipson-Long, who’s been placed on the injured list with neck soreness. Gipson-Long was slated to pitch the opening game of a doubleheader against the Nationals, leaving the team with a gap to fill. Tyler Holton is now stepping up to take the mound for that first inning, and this change will likely require the Tigers to lean more heavily on their bullpen for the doubleheader.

Kerry Carpenter’s Health is a Concern

Adding to the Tigers’ challenges, outfielder Kerry Carpenter is dealing with a mild hamstring strain, the second of its kind he’s sustained this season. With the All-Star break approaching, Hinch has emphasized caution in his recovery efforts. It’s essential for the team to manage Carpenter’s health wisely to avoid further complications.

“We’ve been battling this for a while and now we are just going to take it out of his hands and deal with it directly,” Hinch said.

Trey Sweeney Returns to Boost Lineup Versatility

To bolster their lineup with Carpenter sidelined, the Tigers have recalled infielder Trey Sweeney from Triple-A Toledo. He had just been sent down a week prior but is known for his versatility and left-handed bat, which should come in handy against upcoming right-handed pitching. Manager Hinch noted Sweeney’s ability to adapt quickly after discussing his goals during his brief time in the minors, and his return could provide a timely boost for the offense.

The Bigger Picture

All these roster adjustments point to a crucial moment for the Tigers as they try to maintain momentum through challenges. With Olson returning and Sweeney back in the fold, the team hopes to navigate this period of uncertainty effectively. They’ll need their young players to step up as they prepare for a weekend that could set the tone for the rest of the season. Let’s see if the arm’s still got life as Olson makes his return against the Guardians.

Related Articles