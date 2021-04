Sharing is caring!

We have another Akil Baddoo sighting!

The roookie Detroit Tigers outfielder added another chapter to the incredible story of his young MLB career by absolutely crushing a home run against the Houston Astros.

The ball sailed 450 feet with an exit velocity in excess of 109 MPH:

This is an absolute bomb. pic.twitter.com/HZcFNObYHz — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 13, 2021

We’ve got a good one here in the Motor City!