Tigers rookie Zack Short makes slick play in MLB debut [VIDEO]

The Detroit Tigers are already catching a glimpse of what infielder Zack Short can do.

Called up earlier today after Renato Nunez was designated for assignment, Short made a slick play at short stop this afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates, already making the highlight reels in his rookie MLB start:

Short was acquired last season as part of the trade that sent Cameron Maybin to the Chicago Cubs.

