fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayMichigan Wolverinesvs OU · 12:00 PMStarts in 9h 1m · FOX, ERADMTodayTigersvs COL · 1:10 PMStarts in 10h 10m · MLB.TV, Rockies.TV, Tigers.TVTodayMichigan State Spartansvs EMU · 3:30 PMStarts in 12h 30m · BTNNext gameLionsSun, Sep 13 vs NO · 1:00 PM0-0 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons60-22Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed seasonTonightSports HubTigers game center
TodayMichigan Wolverinesvs OU · 12:00 PMStarts in 9h 1m · FOX, ERADM

Detroit Tigers Preparing Rotation Shakeup as Andrew Sears Arrives

Detroit Tigers pitching updates Detroit Tigers rotation
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

The Detroit Tigers are about to make a rotation change that looks temporary on paper.

It may not stay that way.

Left-hander Andrew Sears is already in Detroit and is expected to start Saturday against the Colorado Rockies. The Tigers are expected to place Keider Montero on the paternity list as he travels to Venezuela for the birth of his child, according to reporting from Evan Woodbery.

Normally, that would be a straightforward swap. One starter leaves for a few days, another fills his spot, and everything returns to normal when the original starter comes back.

Detroit’s situation is more complicated because Jack Flaherty is also closing in on his return from the injured list.

Suddenly, Sears is not merely filling a vacancy.

He is stepping into the middle of a rotation puzzle the Tigers will have to solve almost immediately.

Detroit Tigers pitching updates Detroit Tigers rotation

Sears Already Gave Detroit Something to Think About

The last time Sears started for Detroit, he made the decision look easier.

The 23-year-old held Cleveland to one earned run over 5⅔ innings on Sept. 4, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out four. That outing came after Detroit had already promoted Sears for his Major League debut in August, initially using him as a bulk option rather than handing him a traditional rotation job.

He has now shown he can handle both assignments.

That does not mean Sears is about to steal a permanent starting spot based on one strong outing. September baseball has produced plenty of small-sample mirages over the years.

It does mean Detroit has another legitimate choice.

Sears entered Friday with a 4.38 ERA across 12⅓ Major League innings, but his only start was considerably better than that overall line suggests. Saturday gives the Tigers another chance to see whether the Cleveland outing was simply a nice afternoon or something worth carrying into their 2027 planning.

Jack Flaherty Changes the Montero Equation

This would be much simpler if Montero were merely leaving for a few days.

Flaherty is scheduled to throw a two-to-three-inning simulated game Saturday as he continues working back from right forearm flexor inflammation. He could return to the Tigers next week if that goes well, although Jason Beck’s latest update indicates Flaherty will not immediately be stretched out for a normal starter workload.

That is where Montero’s role becomes interesting.

Montero owns a 3.55 ERA over 147 innings this season. He has earned far more consideration than the phrase “temporary starter” implies, especially after spending much of the year stabilizing a rotation that repeatedly lost established pitchers.

Detroit has already managed Montero’s workload carefully this season, and recent reporting has raised the possibility that he could work out of the bullpen once Flaherty returns.

That would not necessarily be a demotion.

It could be Detroit’s way of solving two problems at once.

Detroit Has More Arms Than September Starts

The Tigers have Framber Valdez in the rotation and continue evaluating young starters such as Troy Melton, while Drew Anderson has pitched well enough to force Detroit into a legitimate decision on his $10 million club option for 2027.

Then there is River Ryan, who has begun pitching at Triple-A Toledo and could still make his Tigers debut before the season ends.

Add Sears, Montero and a potentially returning Flaherty, and Hinch suddenly has more pitchers deserving innings than there are conventional rotation spots available.

That is why Saturday matters beyond one game against Colorado.

Sears is not being asked to save Detroit’s season. The Tigers are well beyond that point.

He is being given another chance to make the offseason more complicated.

If Sears pitches well again, Detroit will have to determine whether his future is as a starter, a multi-inning reliever or something in between. Montero could face a similar conversation depending on how the final weeks are handled.

Flaherty’s return is supposed to give the Tigers another starting pitcher.

It may also force them to decide what several of their other pitchers actually are.

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy