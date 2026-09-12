Detroit Tigers Preparing Rotation Shakeup as Andrew Sears Arrives

The Detroit Tigers are about to make a rotation change that looks temporary on paper.

It may not stay that way.

Left-hander Andrew Sears is already in Detroit and is expected to start Saturday against the Colorado Rockies. The Tigers are expected to place Keider Montero on the paternity list as he travels to Venezuela for the birth of his child, according to reporting from Evan Woodbery.

Normally, that would be a straightforward swap. One starter leaves for a few days, another fills his spot, and everything returns to normal when the original starter comes back.

Detroit’s situation is more complicated because Jack Flaherty is also closing in on his return from the injured list.

Suddenly, Sears is not merely filling a vacancy.

He is stepping into the middle of a rotation puzzle the Tigers will have to solve almost immediately.

Sears Already Gave Detroit Something to Think About

The last time Sears started for Detroit, he made the decision look easier.

The 23-year-old held Cleveland to one earned run over 5⅔ innings on Sept. 4, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out four. That outing came after Detroit had already promoted Sears for his Major League debut in August, initially using him as a bulk option rather than handing him a traditional rotation job.

He has now shown he can handle both assignments.

That does not mean Sears is about to steal a permanent starting spot based on one strong outing. September baseball has produced plenty of small-sample mirages over the years.

It does mean Detroit has another legitimate choice.

Sears entered Friday with a 4.38 ERA across 12⅓ Major League innings, but his only start was considerably better than that overall line suggests. Saturday gives the Tigers another chance to see whether the Cleveland outing was simply a nice afternoon or something worth carrying into their 2027 planning.

Jack Flaherty Changes the Montero Equation

This would be much simpler if Montero were merely leaving for a few days.

Flaherty is scheduled to throw a two-to-three-inning simulated game Saturday as he continues working back from right forearm flexor inflammation. He could return to the Tigers next week if that goes well, although Jason Beck’s latest update indicates Flaherty will not immediately be stretched out for a normal starter workload.

That is where Montero’s role becomes interesting.

Montero owns a 3.55 ERA over 147 innings this season. He has earned far more consideration than the phrase “temporary starter” implies, especially after spending much of the year stabilizing a rotation that repeatedly lost established pitchers.

Detroit has already managed Montero’s workload carefully this season, and recent reporting has raised the possibility that he could work out of the bullpen once Flaherty returns.

That would not necessarily be a demotion.

It could be Detroit’s way of solving two problems at once.

Detroit Has More Arms Than September Starts

The Tigers have Framber Valdez in the rotation and continue evaluating young starters such as Troy Melton, while Drew Anderson has pitched well enough to force Detroit into a legitimate decision on his $10 million club option for 2027.

Then there is River Ryan, who has begun pitching at Triple-A Toledo and could still make his Tigers debut before the season ends.

Add Sears, Montero and a potentially returning Flaherty, and Hinch suddenly has more pitchers deserving innings than there are conventional rotation spots available.

That is why Saturday matters beyond one game against Colorado.

Sears is not being asked to save Detroit’s season. The Tigers are well beyond that point.

He is being given another chance to make the offseason more complicated.

If Sears pitches well again, Detroit will have to determine whether his future is as a starter, a multi-inning reliever or something in between. Montero could face a similar conversation depending on how the final weeks are handled.

Flaherty’s return is supposed to give the Tigers another starting pitcher.

It may also force them to decide what several of their other pitchers actually are.