A.J. Hinch Hints at Major Rotation Change for Detroit

The Detroit Tigers may soon make an adjustment to the top of their starting rotation.

Manager A.J. Hinch indicated that the club is considering separating Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez in the rotation order after an upcoming stretch of off-days.

AJ Hinch told @MLBNetworkRadio this morning that Tigers will probably split up Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez in the rotation order at some point after some off-days. They’ll currently back-to-back in the rotation, including tonight and tomorrow vs. Twins at Target Field. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 7, 2026

Back-to-Back for Now

At the moment, the Tigers’ two frontline starters are lined up consecutively, including back-to-back starts in the current series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

That alignment gives Detroit a strong one-two punch at the top, but it’s not expected to remain that way long-term.

Looking for Balance

Hinch’s comments suggest the organization is focused on maximizing flexibility as the season unfolds.

Spacing out Skubal and Valdez could allow the Tigers to better distribute their top pitching across a series, potentially avoiding scenarios where both pitchers are used in the same short window.

Early Season Adjustments Continue

With the calendar still in the opening weeks, Detroit continues to evaluate what works best.

Rotation order, workload management, and strategic spacing are all part of that process, especially with built-in off-days offering opportunities to reshuffle without overtaxing arms.

For now, the Tigers will keep their current alignment intact. But a change appears to be on the horizon.