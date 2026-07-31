Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Casey Mize as Trade Talks Heat Up

The Detroit Tigers have scratched Casey Mize from his scheduled start as the MLB trade deadline approaches, a move that strongly suggests the right-hander is involved in active trade discussions.

According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Detroit is holding Mize out as a precaution against a potential deal. The Tigers will use a bullpen game in his place.

Mize is tentatively scheduled to pitch during the upcoming series against the Seattle Mariners, provided he remains with Detroit after Monday’s deadline.

Casey Mize Trade Appears Increasingly Possible

This is no ordinary rotation adjustment.

Teams rarely pull a healthy starting pitcher days before the deadline unless negotiations have reached a serious stage. By keeping Mize off the mound, Detroit eliminates the risk of an injury disrupting a possible trade.

The former No. 1 overall pick has rebuilt his value with an impressive 2026 season. Mize owns a 2.70 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 85 strikeouts over 86⅔ innings, making him one of the more attractive starters potentially available.

He is also scheduled to reach free agency after the season, which gives the Tigers another reason to explore the market rather than risk losing him for nothing.

Tigers Prepare for Bullpen Game

Detroit’s decision creates an immediate challenge for A.J. Hinch, who must piece together a bullpen game while the front office determines Mize’s future.

The Tigers could still keep him if no offer meets their asking price. His scheduled start in Seattle leaves that door open.

Pulling him now, though, is the clearest indication yet that a trade is a genuine possibility.

Bottom Line

Casey Mize will not make his scheduled start because the Tigers are protecting him during trade discussions.

Detroit may still retain him, but healthy starters do not usually get scratched at this point in the calendar without a reason. With a 2.70 ERA and Monday’s deadline closing in, Mize could be preparing for his final days in a Tigers uniform.