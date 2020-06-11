Tigers select 3B Keith Colt out of Biloxi High School in 5th round of 2020 Draft

The Detroit Tigers have rounded out their 2020 Draft, taking third baseman/RHP Keith Colt out of Biloxi (MS) High School.

With a .527 batting average and eight home runs as a junior, Colt was the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year for Mississippi.

Here is his official scouting report per MLB.com:

Gatorade’s Mississippi high school player of the year as a junior last spring after moving from Arizona, Keith is one of the top two-way talents in the 2020 Draft. Scouts are divided as to whether he’s a better prospect as a pitcher or an infielder, though they believe he prefers to play every day. A sore arm prevented him from pitching in midsummer showcase events but he did return to the mound and impressed in the fall.

Keith makes consistent hard contact from the left side of the plate and is beginning to tap into his solid raw power, the product of bat speed and leverage. Projected strength gains should add more pop but also may slow him down enough to necessitate a move from shortstop in high school to third base in pro ball. The Arizona State recruit is an average runner whose plus arm will play on the left side of the infield.

As a right-handed pitcher, Keith operates with an 89-93 mph fastball and uses his size and high three-quarters delivery to create downhill plane. His upper-70s curveball features good depth, while his changeup is more of a work in progress. His arm works well and there’s plenty of projection remaining in his athletic 6-foot-3 frame.