41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, June 12, 2020
type here...

Tigers select 3B Keith Colt out of Biloxi High School in 5th round of 2020 Draft

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Tigers have rounded out their 2020 Draft, taking third baseman/RHP Keith Colt out of Biloxi (MS) High School.

With a .527 batting average and eight home runs as a junior, Colt was the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year for Mississippi.

Here is his official scouting report per MLB.com:

Gatorade’s Mississippi high school player of the year as a junior last spring after moving from Arizona, Keith is one of the top two-way talents in the 2020 Draft. Scouts are divided as to whether he’s a better prospect as a pitcher or an infielder, though they believe he prefers to play every day. A sore arm prevented him from pitching in midsummer showcase events but he did return to the mound and impressed in the fall.

Keith makes consistent hard contact from the left side of the plate and is beginning to tap into his solid raw power, the product of bat speed and leverage. Projected strength gains should add more pop but also may slow him down enough to necessitate a move from shortstop in high school to third base in pro ball. The Arizona State recruit is an average runner whose plus arm will play on the left side of the infield.

As a right-handed pitcher, Keith operates with an 89-93 mph fastball and uses his size and high three-quarters delivery to create downhill plane. His upper-70s curveball features good depth, while his changeup is more of a work in progress. His arm works well and there’s plenty of projection remaining in his athletic 6-foot-3 frame.

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers full 2020 MLB Draft class revealed

Don Drysdale - 0
Well, the 2020 MLB Draft is in the book for the Detroit Tigers and they used each of their six picks on position players. Here...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

Tigers select 3B Keith Colt out of Biloxi High School in 5th round of 2020 Draft

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers have rounded out their 2020 Draft, taking third baseman/RHP Keith Colt out of Biloxi (MS) High School. With a .527 batting...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Legendary Red Wings coach Scotty Bowman discusses Russian Five (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings head coach Scotty Bowman made history during the 1995-96 season for putting five Russians out on the ice as a...
Read more
College Sports

Former Michigan QB Denard Robinson joins Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson dazzled fans everywhere with his versatile skills set, and earned numerous accolades during his collegiate career. And after...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers full 2020 MLB Draft class revealed

Don Drysdale - 0
Well, the 2020 MLB Draft is in the book for the Detroit Tigers and they used each of their six picks on position players. Here...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers select Arizona State 3B Gage Workman with 4th round pick

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers have made another draft selection, taking Arizona State third baseman Gage Workman with their fourth round pick (102nd overall). Here is...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Spencer Torkelson talks hockey, plans to see Red Wings game (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers got their man yesterday, drafting Arizona State phenom Spencer Torkelson with the first overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft. But...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Game of the Day: Detroit Tigers shut out Royals to advance to 1984 World Series (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Since the Detroit Tigers are the talk of the town with their drafting of Arizona State phenom Spencer Torkelson, it's only fitting that they're...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.