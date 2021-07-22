Tigers share depressing update regarding injured C Jake Rogers

by

The Detroit Tigers placed catcher on the 10-day injured list Monday with right arm soreness, and he was scratched from their series opener against the Texas Rangers.

And unfortunately, he’ll be missing more time than originally anticipated after follow-ups with doctors. According to manager A.J. Hinch, he won’t be doing baseball activities any time soon.

At the time of his injury, Rogers had hit six home runs with 17 RBI and a .239 batting average.

