Tigers share depressing update regarding injured C Jake Rogers

The Detroit Tigers placed catcher on the 10-day injured list Monday with right arm soreness, and he was scratched from their series opener against the Texas Rangers.

And unfortunately, he’ll be missing more time than originally anticipated after follow-ups with doctors. According to manager A.J. Hinch, he won’t be doing baseball activities any time soon.

A tough break for Jake Rogers and the Tigers. He'll need longer to recover from his pronator teres strain than first thought. He won't be doing baseball activity for a while. He will head to Lakeland for rehab. A.J. Hinch hopes Rogers can make a late-season return. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) July 22, 2021

At the time of his injury, Rogers had hit six home runs with 17 RBI and a .239 batting average.