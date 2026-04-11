Tigers Shut Out Marlins 2-0, Snap Losing Streak Behind Dominant Pitching

The Detroit Tigers found a way to get back in the win column.

After a frustrating stretch, Detroit shut out the Miami Marlins 2-0, holding Miami to just two hits on the night and leaning on a strong pitching performance from start to finish.

Keider Montero Steps Up When Tigers Needed It Most

Keider Montero set the tone early.

Called up after Justin Verlander was placed on the injured list, Montero delivered one of his most impressive outings of the young season. He worked effectively through the lineup, striking out seven and keeping Marlins hitters off balance.

His changeup showed strong movement, the slider generated swings and misses, and his sinker had noticeable movement that prevented solid contact.

It was the type of outing the Tigers desperately needed.

Tigers’ Offense Still Quiet, But Javier Báez Delivers

Detroit didn’t provide much offensive support, but it was enough.

The Tigers had an opportunity to break the game open early but managed just one run in the second inning. They added an insurance run later thanks to a solo home run from Javier Báez.

It was a familiar sequence from Báez. After struggling in earlier at-bats and chasing pitches outside the zone, he still found a way to make an impact with one swing.

Kenley Jansen Makes History While Closing It Out

The bullpen took care of the rest.

Detroit’s relievers kept Miami off the board late, and Kenley Jansen closed out the game in the ninth inning. The save marked the 478th of his career, tying him for third all-time.

A Win Is a Start, But Bigger Questions Still Loom

The win snaps the losing streak, but it doesn’t solve everything.

The offense continues to struggle to generate consistent production, and missed opportunities remain an issue. While Detroit got the result it needed, the bigger picture hasn’t fully changed.

For now, though, the Tigers finally have something to build on.