Tigers Sign Former Dodgers Pitcher Part Ways with Manuel Margot

Tigers Make Roster Moves: Signing Devin Smeltzer and Releasing Manuel Margot

The Detroit Tigers are shaking things up with their roster as they sign left-handed pitcher Devin Smeltzer to a minor league deal and release veteran outfielder Manuel Margot. This move comes amidst a challenging season marked by injuries and a search for depth in the pitching staff.

Smeltzer’s Journey: From Struggles to a New Opportunity

Devin Smeltzer, now 29, brings a wealth of experience from his time in the majors, particularly with the Minnesota Twins, where he recorded a solid 3.99 ERA from 2019 to 2022. However, his recent performances raised eyebrows. In 2023 with the Miami Marlins, Smeltzer stumbled, posting a 6.45 ERA and dealing with challenges that included being designated for assignment four times.

Despite those missteps, the Tigers are banking on his potential. Recently, he pitched in the Mexican League, where he maintained a 5.17 ERA over 13 starts, averaging more than six innings per outing. This endurance might prove critical for a Tigers pitching rotation currently dealing with multiple injuries, including Sawyer Gipson-Long and Jackson Jobe.

Margot’s Decline: A Tough Goodbye

The decision to release Manuel Margot comes after a disappointing stint with the Tigers. Margot, who previously showed promise as a dynamic player, has faced significant hurdles since a severe knee injury in 2022. This year, he managed just a .316 average over six games and performed poorly in Triple-A, hitting only .211/.299/.266 in 144 plate appearances.

Once a top prospect, Margot’s speed has notably declined, dropping from the 99th percentile in sprint speed to the ninth percentile since his injury. This change has raised questions about his ability to contribute at the major league level moving forward.

Analyzing the Tigers’ Direction

The move to add Smeltzer while parting ways with Margot underscores the Tigers’ commitment to strengthening their pitching depth. With a rotation currently affected by injuries, having reliable options is crucial as they navigate the rest of the season. Smeltzer’s track record suggests he could fill a valuable role, whether it’s as a starter or a long reliever.

The Tigers will be hoping that Smeltzer can tap into his potential again and provide the stability their pitching staff desperately needs. As they look to the future, this acquisition might represent a strategic depth play that could pay off as they aim for postseason success.

Related Articles for Further Reading

The Tigers are making strategic moves, and it’ll be interesting to see how these changes impact their season. Let’s see if Smeltzer’s arm still has life left in it.

SOCIAL

The Detroit Tigers have signed left-handed pitcher Devin Smeltzer to a minor league deal while releasing veteran outfielder Manuel Margot in an effort to strengthen their roster as they deal with multiple injuries. ⚾️🆕 #MLBTransactions #TigersNews