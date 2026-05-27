Detroit Tigers Sign Yordy Magdariaga

The Detroit Tigers continue adding pitching depth to their organization.

According to Tigers Torkmoil, Detroit has signed 20 year old Cuban right-hander Yordy Magdariaga to a minor league contract after he was recently released by the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

Magdariaga originally signed with Philadelphia as an international free agent in 2025 for a reported $10,000 bonus. The Tigers’ decision to bring him aboard comes shortly after the organization reportedly placed six pitchers in the Dominican Summer League on the 60-day injured list.

Yordy Magdariaga brings strikeout potential

While Magdariaga’s overall numbers in the Dominican Summer League last season were rough, the Tigers may see developmental upside in the young reliever’s arm talent.

Across 14 appearances in 2025, Magdariaga posted a 7.20 ERA over 25 innings while allowing 35 hits and 20 earned runs. He also issued 14 walks.

However, there were some intriguing signs beneath the surface.

Magdariaga struck out 25 batters in just 25 innings, averaging 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings. At just 20 years old, Detroit may believe there is still room to develop his command and refine his overall mechanics.

Tigers continue searching for pitching depth

The signing appears to be more about organizational depth than an immediate prospect splash.

Detroit’s Dominican Summer League affiliate opens play on June 1, and recent injuries throughout the system likely created a need for additional healthy arms.

The Tigers have aggressively targeted pitching depth across all levels of the organization over the past several years, especially younger international pitchers with projectable traits.

Magdariaga now gets a fresh opportunity inside Detroit’s system as he attempts to continue developing his professional career.