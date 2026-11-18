The Detroit Tigers won three Silver Slugger Awards on Tuesday night, more than any other team in baseball. Catcher Dillon Dingler, outfielder Riley Greene and utility man Kevin McGonigle each took an American League award, per Major League Baseball. Dingler is the first Tigers catcher to win one since Alex Avila in 2011, and McGonigle won his at utility rather than at shortstop.

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Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reported, “The Tigers have three Silver Slugger winners: Dillon Dingler (C), Riley Greene (OF) and Kevin McGonigle (UTIL). The three individual winners marks the most of any MLB team this year and ties 1987 (Nokes, Whitaker, Trammell) for the most in franchise history.”

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene (31) stands near the plate during his at bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Riley Greene Wins Back-to-Back Silver Slugger Awards

Greene has now won the award in back-to-back years, the first Tiger to do that since Miguel Cabrera in 2015-16. In 140 games this season, he had a .280 batting average with 21 home runs and 75 RBIs, per ESPN. His on-base percentage was .370, his slugging percentage was .474, and his OPS was .844.

Dillon Dingler Breaks a Tigers Catcher Drought

No Tigers catcher had taken the award in the 15 years since Avila. Dingler played 145 games this season and hit .243 with 27 home runs and 91 RBIs, per ESPN. His on-base percentage was .302, his slugging percentage was .446, and his OPS was .749.

Kevin McGonigle Completes a Rookie Season of Awards

Along with winning AL Rookie of the Year, he gets a Silver Slugger Award. McGonigle had a .278 batting average with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs, per ESPN, and he stole 12 bases in 16 attempts, per FanGraphs. His on-base percentage was .376, his slugging percentage was .430, and his OPS was .806. Baseball America credited his rookie year at 7.1 WAR, using Baseball-Reference’s version of the stat.