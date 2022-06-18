Tigers skipper A.J. Hinch says losing streak ‘sucks’

The Detroit Tigers were hoping to put an end to their losing streak on Friday night against the Texas Rangers and have their slumping offense break through. Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait another day to make that dream a reality.

The Rangers took it to the Tigers at Comerica Park last night, winning handily by a 7-0 final score and sending Detroit to their 10th shutout loss of the 2022 season, already one more than all of 2021. In fact, the team as a whole has been able to produce only a single run in their last 35 innings of play, a completely unthinkable statistic.

And according to team manager A.J. HinchA.J. Hinch, there’s certainly one word to describe the slump the team is presently experiencing.

“I try not to put it in any kind of box, like, ‘Have I seen anything like this before,'” said Hinch. “It doesn’t matter if I’ve ever seen it before. It’s our reality. I try to stay present with what we’re dealing with and try to stay as positive as I can.

“But it sucks.”

“There is no way for me to answer the same questions every night and give credit to the same pitchers every night,” Hinch continued. “We’re all tired of it. But we’re going to wake up tomorrow with the same challenges. I don’t have better answers, usually I do but I don’t.

“We can’t be this bad this long. That is obvious.”

Meanwhile, one thing that will be drawing fans to the game this afternoon is the debut of highly touted prospect Riley Greene. And Spencer Torkelson is understandably excited.

“I know he’s excited,” Torkelson said I’m really excited for him. He’s well prepared. He’s ready to be here. You know, I think he might just be the spark this team needs right now.”

