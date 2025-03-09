Tigers SP Jackson Jobe Has Quote of the Year After Humbling Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Whether or not Jackson Jobe ever wins a Cy Young, he will always have one of the best quotes in Detroit Tigers history!

Jackson Jobe is quickly becoming a player to watch this spring for the Detroit Tigers, and after his recent performance against four-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., he’s got even more attention. The young right-hander, who looks like a lock to make the Opening Day roster, left Guerrero swinging at air in the final at-bat of his third spring start.

Jackson Jobe Humbles Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Jackson Jobe didn’t hold back when reflecting on his approach to facing one of the league’s best hitters. After striking out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with three fastballs in a row, Jobe had a memorable quote that’s quickly becoming a fan favorite. “I’m done with trying to dot a gnat’s ass,” Jobe said. “Just, here’s my stuff. If you hit it, good. Odds are, probably not.”

https://twitter.com/MLBPipeline/status/1898498702437749127

That kind of confidence is exactly what you want from a pitcher who’s getting ready to make an impact on a big-league rotation. And for good reason: his approach worked perfectly. All three fastballs to Guerrero — who finished sixth in the American League MVP voting last season — were perfectly placed at the top of the strike zone. The first fastball clocked in at 98 mph for a foul, followed by two more strikes, the last one at 97.3 mph to seal the deal.

The Result: A Message Sent

Jobe’s evaluation of the result was simple: “Not bad.” It might have been an understatement, but it’s a perfect example of the confidence Jobe is bringing to the mound. For a 22-year-old pitcher in spring training, facing one of the best hitters in the game and getting the strikeout with three straight heaters is as good as it gets.

If this spring start is any indication, the Tigers have a budding star on their hands. With his fastball command and fearless attitude, Jobe is ready to take the next step in his career and contribute to the Tigers’ rotation. Watch out, because Jackson Jobe is just getting started.