41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, July 24, 2020
type here...

Tigers SP Matthew Boyd hits former teammate Nicholas Castellanos to start season

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell
Sep 20, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Boyd (48) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd did not get off to the greatest start of the 2020 season on Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

After loading the bases before getting a single out in the bottom of the first inning, up came former Tiger, Nicholas Castellanos.

It would have been nice to see Nick hit into a double play or even strikeout but instead, Boyd hit him with a curveball that he lost control of.

At the time of this post, Boyd had only gotten one out in the first with the Reds leading 2-0 with bases still loaded.

- Advertisement -
Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

NFL, NFLPA agree to a deal to start training camp

Michael Whitaker - 0
Football is officially on! The NFLPA has officially agreed to the latest proposal from the NFL, and camps are scheduled to open next week....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Podcasts

Sports Carnage Podcast: Tigers Opening Day, Where the Hell was Fauci Aiming?

Ryan Griffin - 0
We finally have sports. Real sports (sorry soccer). Matt, Ryan, AJ, and Paul tackle if a miracle team can make a run during the short...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Ron Gardenhire reveals how Detroit Tigers will make ‘Black Lives Matter’ statement before Opening Day game

Arnold Powell - 0
According to manager Ron Gardenhire, the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds will make a statement before Friday's Opening Day game. Gardenhire, who was wearing a...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions may not have to cut 10 players prior to deadline

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from NFL insider Chris Mortensen, the NFL's 80-man roster deadline will be August 16, before padded practices begin. This would...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Ron Gardenhire reveals how Detroit Tigers will make ‘Black Lives Matter’ statement before Opening Day game

Arnold Powell - 0
According to manager Ron Gardenhire, the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds will make a statement before Friday's Opening Day game. Gardenhire, who was wearing a...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers reveal Opening Day starting lineup

Don Drysdale - 0
The wait is almost over as the Detroit Tigers are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds on Opening Day. Just moments ago, the Tigers...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

2020 Detroit Tigers Opening Day hype video

Don Drysdale - 0
The wait is finally over as our Detroit Tigers will FINALLY open up their 2020 regular season on the road against the Cincinnati Reds. After...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Cincinnati Reds release starting lineup for Opening Day matchup vs. Detroit Tigers

Don Drysdale - 0
On Friday night, the Cincinnati Reds will host the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day. Just moments ago, the Red released their Opening Day starting lineup...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.