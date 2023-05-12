Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull put on IL days after being optioned to Toledo

For a young pitcher with a history of injury problems, this isn't exactly welcome news to the Detroit Tigers and their fans with regards to RHP Spencer Turnbull. According to the Tigers Public Relations Twitter account, Turnbull has been placed on the 15-Day Injured List retroactive to May 7.

Turnbull had already been optioned to Detroit's Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens five days ago, but has not thrown since then. It has since been revealed that his option was rescinded, keeping him on the Major League roster, due to his revelation of neck discomfort in his meeting with A.J. Hinch and Chris Fetter.

It's been a struggle for Turnbull this season, who is 1-4 in seven starts in 2023 with a 7.26 ERA. During that span, he's pitched 31 innings and has struck out 24 opposition batters while walking 15.

Turnbull was thought of by Tigers brass as one of the top arms in the organization, and it's truly a shame to have seen him struggle the way he has so far in 2023.

We're hoping that not only can he get healthy, but quickly improve his performances on the mound so that he can have the kind of career that was envisioned by the team, especially after his no-hitter nearly two years ago in 2021.