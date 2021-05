Sharing is caring!

Allow us to introduce you to the defensive prowess that Detroit Tigers SS Willi Castro possesses.

He made a gem of a defensive play this afternoon against the New York Yankees, robbing D.J. Lemahieu of a single and then throwing him out while on the seat of his pants:

New York's DJ Lemahieu wanted a hit. Willi Castro said "nah." #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/gwDJzjwI6C — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) May 29, 2021