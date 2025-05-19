Detroit Tigers Lineup for Game 1 vs. Cardinals

The Detroit Tigers (31-16) are one of the hottest teams in baseball and begin a three-game interleague showdown tonight against the St. Louis Cardinals (26-21). Riding high winning seven of ten and the best run differential in the division (+87), Detroit will hand the ball to Sean Guenther, who is set to make his first Major League start.
🟡 TL;DR
- Tigers enter at 31-16, sitting atop the AL Central.
- Sean Guenther (0-0, 2.25 ERA) makes his first start against Cardinals veteran Sonny Gray (4-1, 4.50 ERA).
- Kerry Carpenter leads off, while Riley Greene continues to rake from the cleanup spot.
- First pitch: 7:45 p.m. ET on FanDuel Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.
🔶 Tigers Starting Lineup – Monday, May 19
Here’s how Detroit will line up in Game 1 at Busch Stadium:
- Kerry Carpenter – RF
- Gleyber Torres – 2B
- Colt Keith – 1B
- Riley Greene – CF
- Spencer Torkelson – DH
- Zach McKinstry – 3B
- Trey Sweeney – SS
- Dillon Dingler – C
- Akil Baddoo – LF
SP: Sean Guenther – LHP (0-0, 2.25 ERA)
🔍 Quick Hitters
Sean Guenther gets the spotlight
Making his first MLB start, Guenther has impressed out of the bullpen with a 2.25 ERA over four innings this year. His challenge tonight: slowing down a Cardinals lineup that ranks fifth in the NL in OPS (.734).
Riley Greene = Red hot
Over the last 30 days, Greene is hitting .306 with 8 homers and 22 RBIs. On the season, he is second behind Spencer Torkelson in home runs (11) and OPS (.839), and he’s looking every bit like an All-Star candidate.
Torkelson’s power returning
Spencer Torkelson has now hit 12 homers so far this season and has 38 RBIs. His bat in the middle of the lineup could be a difference-maker in this series.
📊 Tigers at a Glance
- Record: 31-16 (1st in AL Central)
- Run Differential: +87 (best in AL)
- Away Record: 14-11
- Record vs. NL teams: 5-3
- Current streak: Won 7 of last 10
🗓️ What’s Next
- May 20: Game 2 at Cardinals – 7:45 PM ET
- May 21: Game 3 at Cardinals – 1:15 PM ET
- May 22: OFF DAY
- May 23–26: Four-game home series vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Sources: MLB.com, ESPN.com, Detroit Tigers X. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.