Detroit Tigers Lineup for Game 1 vs. Cardinals

The Detroit Tigers announced their starting lineup for Game 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Sean Guenther gets his first start as the Tigers aim to extend their hot streak.

The Detroit Tigers (31-16) are one of the hottest teams in baseball and begin a three-game interleague showdown tonight against the St. Louis Cardinals (26-21). Riding high winning seven of ten and the best run differential in the division (+87), Detroit will hand the ball to Sean Guenther, who is set to make his first Major League start.

🟡 TL;DR

  • Tigers enter at 31-16, sitting atop the AL Central.
  • Sean Guenther (0-0, 2.25 ERA) makes his first start against Cardinals veteran Sonny Gray (4-1, 4.50 ERA).
  • Kerry Carpenter leads off, while Riley Greene continues to rake from the cleanup spot.
  • First pitch: 7:45 p.m. ET on FanDuel Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.

🔶 Tigers Starting Lineup – Monday, May 19

Here’s how Detroit will line up in Game 1 at Busch Stadium:

  1. Kerry Carpenter – RF
  2. Gleyber Torres – 2B
  3. Colt Keith – 1B
  4. Riley Greene – CF
  5. Spencer Torkelson – DH
  6. Zach McKinstry – 3B
  7. Trey Sweeney – SS
  8. Dillon Dingler – C
  9. Akil Baddoo – LF
    SP: Sean Guenther – LHP (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

🔍 Quick Hitters

Sean Guenther gets the spotlight

Making his first MLB start, Guenther has impressed out of the bullpen with a 2.25 ERA over four innings this year. His challenge tonight: slowing down a Cardinals lineup that ranks fifth in the NL in OPS (.734).

Riley Greene = Red hot

Over the last 30 days, Greene is hitting .306 with 8 homers and 22 RBIs. On the season, he is second behind Spencer Torkelson in home runs (11) and OPS (.839), and he’s looking every bit like an All-Star candidate.

Riley Greene Riley Greene two ninth-inning home runs

Torkelson’s power returning

Spencer Torkelson has now hit 12 homers so far this season and has 38 RBIs. His bat in the middle of the lineup could be a difference-maker in this series.

📊 Tigers at a Glance

  • Record: 31-16 (1st in AL Central)
  • Run Differential: +87 (best in AL)
  • Away Record: 14-11
  • Record vs. NL teams: 5-3
  • Current streak: Won 7 of last 10

🗓️ What’s Next

  • May 20: Game 2 at Cardinals – 7:45 PM ET
  • May 21: Game 3 at Cardinals – 1:15 PM ET
  • May 22: OFF DAY
  • May 23–26: Four-game home series vs. Toronto Blue Jays


Sources: MLB.com, ESPN.com, Detroit Tigers X. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.

