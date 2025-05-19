Detroit Tigers Lineup for Game 1 vs. Cardinals

The Detroit Tigers announced their starting lineup for Game 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Sean Guenther gets his first start as the Tigers aim to extend their hot streak.

The Detroit Tigers (31-16) are one of the hottest teams in baseball and begin a three-game interleague showdown tonight against the St. Louis Cardinals (26-21). Riding high winning seven of ten and the best run differential in the division (+87), Detroit will hand the ball to Sean Guenther, who is set to make his first Major League start.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Tigers

🟡 TL;DR

Tigers enter at 31-16 , sitting atop the AL Central.

, sitting atop the AL Central. Sean Guenther (0-0, 2.25 ERA) makes his first start against Cardinals veteran Sonny Gray (4-1, 4.50 ERA) .

makes his first start against Cardinals veteran . Kerry Carpenter leads off , while Riley Greene continues to rake from the cleanup spot.

, while continues to rake from the cleanup spot. First pitch: 7:45 p.m. ET on FanDuel Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.

🔶 Tigers Starting Lineup – Monday, May 19

Here’s how Detroit will line up in Game 1 at Busch Stadium:

Kerry Carpenter – RF Gleyber Torres – 2B Colt Keith – 1B Riley Greene – CF Spencer Torkelson – DH Zach McKinstry – 3B Trey Sweeney – SS Dillon Dingler – C Akil Baddoo – LF

SP: Sean Guenther – LHP (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

🔍 Quick Hitters

Sean Guenther gets the spotlight

Making his first MLB start, Guenther has impressed out of the bullpen with a 2.25 ERA over four innings this year. His challenge tonight: slowing down a Cardinals lineup that ranks fifth in the NL in OPS (.734).

Riley Greene = Red hot

Over the last 30 days, Greene is hitting .306 with 8 homers and 22 RBIs. On the season, he is second behind Spencer Torkelson in home runs (11) and OPS (.839), and he’s looking every bit like an All-Star candidate.

Torkelson’s power returning

Spencer Torkelson has now hit 12 homers so far this season and has 38 RBIs. His bat in the middle of the lineup could be a difference-maker in this series.

📊 Tigers at a Glance

Record : 31-16 (1st in AL Central)

: 31-16 (1st in AL Central) Run Differential : +87 (best in AL)

: +87 (best in AL) Away Record : 14-11

: 14-11 Record vs. NL teams : 5-3

: 5-3 Current streak: Won 7 of last 10

🗓️ What’s Next

May 20 : Game 2 at Cardinals – 7:45 PM ET

: Game 2 at Cardinals – 7:45 PM ET May 21 : Game 3 at Cardinals – 1:15 PM ET

: Game 3 at Cardinals – 1:15 PM ET May 22 : OFF DAY

: OFF DAY May 23–26: Four-game home series vs. Toronto Blue Jays



Sources: MLB.com, ESPN.com, Detroit Tigers X. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.