Tigers Set Final Rotation Around Verlander’s Last Start

The Detroit Tigers starting rotation for the final series of the 2026 season is set. Detroit is off Thursday after closing out its series against the Washington Nationals, then finishes the year with three games at Comerica Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates beginning Friday, Sept. 25.

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With the Tigers eliminated from the playoff race on Sept. 20, they hope they can end the 2026 MLB season on a good note. Many fans are wondering what the starting rotation is going to look like for the final weekend series against the Pirates.

Justin Verlander headlines the Tigers starting rotation

One of the biggest stories of this weekend for Detroit will be Justin Verlander being the starting pitcher in the final game of his MLB career. Verlander announced in July that he will retire when the 2026 MLB season is over. He will be a future Hall of Famer.

Verlander will be getting the ball on Saturday, Sept. 26, with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. A.J. Hinch confirmed the start after Verlander came through his final bullpen session, and MLB.com lists it as the 557th and final start of his career. It is no doubt going to be a very emotional day for him, his family, and the entire Tigers fanbase. It is going to be an eventful weekend at Comerica Park.

Jackson Jobe and River Ryan bracket the farewell

To go along with Verlander getting his final start of his career on Saturday, Jackson Jobe will be pitching for Detroit on Friday and River Ryan will be pitching for Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 27, according to the team’s probable pitchers.

Ryan made his Tigers debut on Monday, Sept. 21. He threw three scoreless innings and struck out three batters. If Ryan could be effective in his final start of the season against the Pirates, it will be interesting to see if he will be a huge part of the Tigers rotation in 2027. The series between Detroit and Pittsburgh could be a memorable one, despite the Tigers not being in the postseason this year.

Jack Flaherty expected to pitch out of the bullpen

Chris McCosky also reported some interesting pitching news and said, “Jack Flaherty is expected to pitch out of the bullpen in one of these games.”

Jack Flaherty has not pitched since Monday, July 20 at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. He has been on the 15-day injured list with flexor inflammation in his forearm. Flaherty was a part of the Tigers starting rotation before his injury. Flaherty will become a free agent at the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see if Detroit will bring the 30-year-old back next season.