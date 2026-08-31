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Tigers still have hope: Next 10 games are critical

Detroit Tigers Tyler Kinley
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No, your eyes don’t deceive you with the title of this article. At 5.5 games back, the Tigers legitimately have a chance to still make the postseason for a third consecutive year. However, while August featured many crucial games for Detroit, the stakes have now been raised from crucial to critical.

Detroit enters the final month of regular-season baseball deflated, to say the least. It was only a few short weeks ago this team held a playoff spot and entered a series with the White Sox, which could have ultimately placed them in the driver’s seat of the AL Central. However, that series proved to be the turning point for this ballclub, as it has been a downward spiral ever since.

From holding a playoff spot to being 5.5 games out, the Tigers enter the month of September with the odds stacked against them. With that being said, the last two seasons we have seen the near-impossible occur for this team in that very month.

In 2024, a borderline statistical impossibility occurred when Detroit clawed their way back from being sellers at the deadline to a playoff team via “pitching chaos”.

One year later, Detroit squandered a commanding lead in the Central and just barely squeaked by as a wild-card team, proof that this team defies the odds in September in both directions.

With the odds not on Detroit’s side entering the final month of baseball, Tiger fans shouldn’t give up hope, at least not yet. These next ten games represent the last realistic chance this team has in making the playoffs. While realistic hope for the division may be slim to none, Detroit is chasing two AL Central foes for the final wild card spot: the Guardians and the Twins.

With six games against Minnesota and four against Cleveland, this upcoming stretch of games is do-or-die for Detroit. We’ve seen two unlikely finishes to the season for the Tigers in consecutive years. Can we see a third? It certainly is a possibility. These next ten games will either ignite the baseball faithful of Detroit back into playoff mode or be the final nail in the coffin of a tremendously disappointing season.

Picture of Dustin Fuoco

Dustin Fuoco

I've been a sports broadcaster in Michigan since 2014. Since then, I've worked throughout several platforms in both the radio and television industry. In 2026, I left my position as a show host at 97.1 The Ticket and sports reporter at WWJ to focus on personal projects. My voice can still be heard broadcasting games for many of our local college and semi-professional teams .
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