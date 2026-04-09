Tigers Swept by Twins as Offense Falls Flat in Series Finale

The Detroit Tigers wrapped up a nightmare series at Target Field, getting swept in four games by the Minnesota Twins and extending their losing streak to five games. The Tigers (4-9) have lost five games in a row.

They’ve also lost nine of their last 11 games.

After showing some late offensive life in the previous game, Detroit’s bats went quiet again in the finale. The Tigers managed just one run, and even that came in an unusual sequence. Jake Rogers, down 0-2 in the count, was hit by a pitch. A single followed, and a sacrifice fly brought home the only run of the day.

Outside of that, the offense struggled to generate anything meaningful.

Detroit repeatedly failed to capitalize on opportunities, leaving multiple runners on base and going 0-11 (Báez 0-1, Rogers 0-2, Meadows 0-2, Greene 0-1, Carpenter 0-2, Torkelson 0-2, Keith 0-1) with runners in scoring position. At one point, they had 8 runners stranded, highlighting ongoing issues in clutch situations.

The lack of power continues to be a concern as well, with the Tigers once again failing to hit a home run.

On the mound, there were some positives. Flaherty was better and gave the Tigers the kind of outing they needed from a starting pitcher. The staff allowed three runs overall, which was enough to keep them in the game.

Flaherty owns a 5.14 ERA across 14 innings in three starts.

However, a recurring issue surfaced again. Tigers pitchers struggled to finish hitters after getting ahead in the count. Situations like 0-2 and 1-2 repeatedly extended into walks, singles, or hit-by-pitches instead of outs, allowing innings to continue and pressure to build.

The result capped off a frustrating series in which the Tigers were unable to execute in key moments. While Minnesota came through when it mattered most, Detroit could not.

The struggles also reflect a larger trend. Many of the same issues that impacted the Tigers last season — inconsistent offense, missed opportunities, and lack of execution — continue to carry over into the early part of this year.

Despite there still being a long season ahead, Detroit is playing losing baseball right now and falling short of expectations.

With no travel day, the Tigers now return home looking to regroup after a difficult stretch that has exposed early-season concerns. The Tigers take on the Marlins at Comerica Park tomorrow, 6:40 PM