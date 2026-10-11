The Detroit Tigers have another departure to account for as they prepare to overhaul their roster following a disappointing 2026 season. Veteran right-handed reliever Tanner Rainey has elected free agency, ending his latest stint with the organization after Detroit removed him from its 40-man roster earlier this year.

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The decision comes after the Tigers designated Rainey for assignment on Aug. 31 and outrighted him to Triple-A Toledo on Sept. 2. Rather than remain in the organization, the 33-year-old exercised his right to explore opportunities elsewhere, according to Evan Woodbery of MLive, who reported the development.

Although Rainey was never a major piece of Detroit’s bullpen, his departure represents another change for a pitching staff that struggled to protect leads throughout the season. It also highlights the decisions facing president of baseball operations Scott Harris as he attempts to rebuild the Tigers into a contender.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tanner Rainey practices during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tanner Rainey’s Free Agency Decision Ends His Tigers Run

Rainey’s most recent opportunity with Detroit came in August, when the Tigers promoted him from Triple-A Toledo to provide additional bullpen depth. He appeared in six games, recording a 3.86 ERA across seven innings before being designated for assignment.

His traditional ERA wasn’t particularly alarming, but his underlying numbers told a more concerning story. Rainey issued eight walks compared to just six strikeouts, resulting in a 1.57 WHIP and raising questions about whether he could consistently handle major-league hitters.

His final appearance proved particularly costly. Against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 30, Rainey allowed three earned runs while recording just one out, and the Tigers designated him for assignment the following day.

Detroit’s decision to outright Rainey to Toledo meant he was no longer occupying a spot on the 40-man roster. His subsequent election of free agency, officially recorded on Oct. 2 in MLB’s transaction records, gives him an opportunity to seek a fresh start with another organization.

Former World Series Champion Still Has Something to Offer

While Rainey’s time in Detroit was limited, he brings considerably more experience than his brief Tigers tenure might suggest. The veteran has appeared in 217 major-league games during a career that began with the Cincinnati Reds in 2018.

His most notable achievement came with the Washington Nationals, where he was a member of the club’s 2019 World Series championship team. Rainey appeared in four games during that Fall Classic, helping Washington defeat an Astros team managed by current Tigers skipper A.J. Hinch.

Rainey also showed that he could still provide useful pitching depth during his time in Toledo this season. His Triple-A numbers were considerably more encouraging than his limited major-league sample.

2026 statistics Detroit Tigers Toledo Mud Hens Appearances 6 45 Innings pitched 7.0 47.2 ERA 3.86 3.40 Strikeouts 6 67 Walks 8 29 WHIP 1.57 1.36

Statistics: MiLB.com and MLB.com.

Those Triple-A numbers suggest Rainey could still attract interest from a team seeking experienced relief depth. However, his control issues during his major-league appearances remain a concern that he will need to address.

Tigers Have Bigger Bullpen Problems to Solve

Rainey’s departure isn’t likely to dramatically change Detroit’s offseason strategy, but it comes at a time when the organization desperately needs more reliable pitching.

The Tigers finished 76-86 in 2026, and their bullpen was among the most frustrating aspects of a season that began with postseason expectations. Veteran relievers were supposed to provide stability, but inconsistent performances repeatedly put A.J. Hinch in difficult situations.

As we previously reported, the Tigers could consider established closers such as David Bednar and Pete Fairbanks as potential offseason targets. Neither is a confirmed Detroit acquisition, but both illustrate the type of bullpen upgrade Harris could explore.

The decision goes beyond replacing a veteran who pitched only seven innings for Detroit in 2026. Harris must determine which returning relievers deserve significant roles, which younger pitchers are ready for increased responsibility, and how much money the organization should commit to rebuilding the relief corps.

That final question is particularly important given Detroit’s financial situation. As detailed in our previous examination of the Tigers’ 2027 payroll decisions, the organization must determine how aggressively to spend after investing heavily in a roster that failed to produce a winning record.

Replacing Rainey isn’t necessarily difficult, but constructing a dependable bullpen will require considerably more than signing another inexpensive veteran.

The Bottom Line

Tanner Rainey’s decision to elect free agency officially closes another chapter in his brief Detroit Tigers career. The veteran right-hander provided organizational depth over portions of two seasons, but his inability to consistently command the strike zone limited his impact in the majors.

For Rainey, the next step is finding an organization willing to give him another opportunity. For the Tigers, his departure is a relatively minor transaction that underscores a much larger offseason priority.

Scott Harris cannot afford to enter 2027 with the same bullpen uncertainty that plagued Detroit throughout 2026. Whether the answer comes through free agency, trades, or internal development, the Tigers need relievers who can consistently protect leads if they hope to return to postseason contention.