Report Reveals Tigers’ Preferred Target Before Trading Skubal to Dodgers

The Detroit Tigers reportedly explored a different path before sending Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to MoccBomb, Detroit pushed to acquire Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson in any potential Skubal deal. Milwaukee reportedly refused to include the young starter, leaving the Tigers to continue searching for a return built around a premium player.

“Sources: #Tigers were insistent on landing #Brewers Logan Henderson in any deal made for Tarik Skubal. #Brewers didn’t budge. Once #Dodgers came to the conclusion to move Hope they scratched him and traded him immediately as the main piece for Skubal. It was all but over for #Brewers.”

Tigers Reportedly Targeted Logan Henderson

Henderson would have given Detroit a controllable pitcher who has already produced impressive results in the majors.

The 24-year-old entered Sunday with a 5-1 record, 2.66 ERA and 0.909 WHIP across nine starts in 2026. He had struck out 54 batters while issuing only nine walks over 44 innings.

Across his first 14 major-league starts, Henderson owns an 8-1 record, 2.34 ERA and 0.938 WHIP.

That level of production helps explain why Detroit reportedly viewed him as a necessary piece and why Milwaukee refused to move him.

Zyhir Hope Changed the Trade Picture

Once the Dodgers became willing to include outfielder Zyhir Hope, the reported negotiations with Milwaukee effectively ended.

Hope became the centerpiece of the package Detroit ultimately accepted. The Tigers also received right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith in exchange for Skubal.

Hope is ranked No. 25 among MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects, while Ryan is ranked No. 68.

Bottom Line

The Tigers apparently had significant interest in Logan Henderson before completing the Skubal blockbuster.

Milwaukee’s refusal to include the promising right-hander kept that deal from advancing. Once Los Angeles made Hope available, Detroit moved quickly and sent Skubal to the Dodgers.

The report offers another glimpse into what the Tigers valued most during negotiations: a young, high-end player capable of becoming a major part of Detroit’s future.