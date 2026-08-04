Scott Harris Opens Up About Failed Tarik Skubal Extension

The Detroit Tigers did try to keep Tarik Skubal from reaching free agency.

According to president of baseball operations Scott Harris, the organization approached Skubal once about a contract extension before eventually trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“We explored an extension once,” Harris said, according to Brad Galli. “The response I received from Tarik’s agent was … very clear from the exchange what the intentions were, and he deserved it. I expect him to be a free agent.”

Scott Boras Made Skubal’s Plan Clear

Skubal is represented by Scott Boras, an agent known for allowing elite players to test the open market rather than accepting early extensions.

Harris said the Tigers received a clear message that Skubal intended to become a free agent after the 2026 season.

That left Detroit facing a difficult choice. The Tigers could keep Skubal through the remainder of the season and risk losing him for nothing more than potential draft compensation, or trade him while his value remained at its peak.

Detroit chose the second path, sending Skubal to Los Angeles for Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith.

A Reunion Is Still Possible

Skubal’s decision to test free agency does not prevent the Tigers from pursuing him again this winter.

Detroit will be allowed to negotiate with its former ace once he reaches the open market, though the Tigers would likely need to compete against several of baseball’s biggest spenders.

The key difference is that Skubal will control the process.

Instead of negotiating exclusively with Detroit, he will be able to hear offers from every interested team and determine his full market value.

Bottom Line

The Tigers made one attempt to extend Tarik Skubal, but his representation made it clear that free agency remained the plan.

Harris respected that decision and expects Skubal to reach the open market.

Detroit may still have another chance to sign him. This time, the Tigers would have to win a bidding war rather than negotiate an extension.