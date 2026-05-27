Detroit Tigers Trade Connor Seabold to Blue Jays

The Detroit Tigers made another roster move on Wednesday, trading right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league left-hander Juanmi Vasquez.

The deal was first reported by Cody Stavenhagen shortly after Seabold had been designated for assignment by Detroit earlier this week.

Tigers take chance on young left-handed arm

Vasquez, 22, has spent the past several seasons developing inside Toronto’s farm system after originally signing with the organization in 2022.

The 5-foot-11 reliever has shown intriguing strikeout ability throughout his minor league career. Across 145.2 career innings, Vasquez has recorded 174 strikeouts while averaging 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

That swing-and-miss potential likely caught Detroit’s attention.

This season with Vancouver at the High-A level, Vasquez posted a 5.87 ERA across 23 innings while striking out 35 batters. However, command has continued to be an issue, as he also walked 16 hitters and carried a 1.696 WHIP.

Still, the Tigers appear willing to bet on the upside of a young left-handed arm with strikeout stuff.

Connor Seabold gets fresh opportunity with Blue Jays

For Seabold, the move provides a fresh opportunity after being DFA’d by Detroit on Sunday.

The veteran right-hander struggled to carve out a consistent role with the Tigers and now heads to Toronto looking to reestablish himself at the Major League level.

Detroit’s decision to move Seabold rather than risk losing him for nothing allowed the organization to add another developmental arm to its system.

Tigers continue searching for pitching depth

The move fits a growing trend for the Tigers organization, which has aggressively targeted pitching depth throughout the minor leagues over the past several years.

Detroit has consistently shown a willingness to acquire younger pitchers with strong strikeout numbers, even if command and consistency remain works in progress.

Vasquez now becomes the latest arm the Tigers hope they can help unlock.