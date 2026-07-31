Report: 4 Detroit Tigers Expected to be Traded By Deadline

The Detroit Tigers could become the center of the baseball world before Monday’s MLB trade deadline.

Former general manager and current MLB insider Jim Bowden expects Detroit to trade Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, Gleyber Torres and Kenley Jansen, a group of moves that would dramatically reshape the roster.

“Tigers going to do the right thing and be the headliner at this year’s trade deadline with Skubal, Mize, Torres and Jansen now all expected to be dealt by Monday,” Bowden wrote.

Tigers Could Launch Major Deadline Selloff

Detroit entered Friday at 51-58, sitting 6½ games behind the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central and 4½ games outside the final wild-card position.

Those standings leave the Tigers close enough to create debate, but far enough back for president of baseball operations Scott Harris to consider selling valuable veterans rather than chasing a crowded postseason field.

Skubal would easily become the biggest name available. Mize was already scratched from his scheduled start as a precaution against a trade, while Torres and Jansen would provide contenders with proven help for the stretch run.

Moving all four would not be a minor adjustment. It would signal that Detroit has shifted its focus toward 2027 and beyond.

Scott Harris Faces a Franchise-Defining Decision

The Tigers would need a massive return for Skubal, one of baseball’s premier starting pitchers. Mize’s strong season should also attract serious interest, while Torres and Jansen could help Detroit add more young depth.

The difficult part will be explaining the plan to a fan base that still sees a path to October.

Trading one veteran could be viewed as sensible roster management. Trading Skubal, Mize, Torres and Jansen would feel much closer to a full deadline reset.

Bottom Line

Jim Bowden expects the Tigers to headline the trade deadline by dealing four major players before Monday.

Detroit has not confirmed those plans, but the possibility of a sweeping selloff now hangs over the organization. If Bowden is correct, the Tigers roster could look very different by Monday evening.