Detroit Tigers Trade Jake Rogers

The Detroit Tigers have traded catcher Jake Rogers to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for minor-league right-hander Zane Barnhart.

Detroit announced the deal Thursday, two days after designating Rogers for assignment to create a roster spot for Javier Báez. Barnhart will report to Double-A Erie.

Tigers Add Bullpen Depth

Barnhart, 24, was selected by Baltimore in the 17th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Hillsdale College.

The 5-foot-10 right-hander has worked exclusively as a reliever this season, posting a 4.05 ERA with four saves, 45 strikeouts and a 1.18 WHIP across 40 innings and 31 appearances.

Barnhart owns a 3.41 ERA, 10 saves and 167 strikeouts over 150⅓ career minor-league innings. His strikeout production gives Detroit another bullpen arm to develop in the upper levels of its farm system.

Rogers Gets a Fresh Start

Rogers’ departure closes an important chapter in Detroit.

The 31-year-old catcher appeared in 362 games for the Tigers and became a trusted presence behind the plate. His offense declined this season, but his defense, preparation and work with Detroit’s pitchers earned respect throughout the clubhouse.

Baltimore now gives Rogers an opportunity to continue his major-league career rather than waiting to see whether he would clear waivers.

Bottom Line

The Tigers were able to turn a difficult roster decision into pitching depth.

Jake Rogers gets a fresh opportunity with Baltimore, while Detroit adds Zane Barnhart, a Double-A reliever with a solid career track record and more than a strikeout per inning this season.