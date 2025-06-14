Detroit Tigers TV Ratings Skyrocket: FanDuel Sports Network Viewership Hits Historic Highs

Winning on the field is one thing — but the Detroit Tigers are winning in living rooms across Michigan, too.

According to new data from the FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, Tigers broadcasts are drawing some of the highest TV and streaming numbers in all of Major League Baseball. From linear TV to digital platforms, the Tigers are captivating audiences at a record-setting pace in 2025.

TL;DR

TV ratings are up 82% year-over-year — the largest increase in MLB (excluding Toronto).

year-over-year — the (excluding Toronto). The Tigers have the 2nd-highest average local TV rating (4.46) among all teams.

(4.46) among all teams. Detroit ranks 5th in household impressions per game , behind only the Dodgers, Mets, Phillies, and Yankees .

, behind only the . Streaming is up 93% compared to 2024.

compared to 2024. Several games in 2025 have set all-time streaming records for FanDuel Sports Network.

for FanDuel Sports Network. The May 30 game at Kansas City set a record for most minutes watched per streamer (122 minutes).

Detroit’s TV Numbers Are Soaring

Through June 9, the Tigers’ linear television broadcasts have exploded in popularity:

The team’s average household impressions are up 82% compared to the same point in 2024.

compared to the same point in 2024. That jump is the largest increase of any team in MLB , aside from the Toronto Blue Jays.

, aside from the Toronto Blue Jays. Locally, Detroit games have pulled a 4.46 average household rating , the second-best mark in the league over that span.

, the over that span. In total household impressions per game, the Tigers rank fifth, trailing only major-market juggernauts like the Dodgers, Mets, Phillies, and Yankees.

Streaming Is Breaking Records Too

Fan engagement isn’t limited to cable boxes. Tigers streaming numbers on FanDuel Sports Network have also exploded:

Unique streamers per game are up 93% year-over-year.

year-over-year. The Tigers have already set multiple records for most concurrent streamers on FanDuel Sports Network, including the June 3 matchup against the Chicago White Sox.

for on FanDuel Sports Network, including the June 3 matchup against the Chicago White Sox. On May 30 vs. Kansas City, the network recorded 122 minutes of average watch time per streamer — the most ever in FanDuel Sports Network history.

That’s not just casual scrolling. Fans are staying locked in from first pitch to the final out.

The Tigers Are Must-See TV

With Detroit sitting at 46-25 through June 14 — on pace for over 100 wins — the city’s baseball fever is undeniable. A younger core, aggressive baserunning, and dominant pitching have turned Comerica Park into must-watch television.

Whether it’s on TV or streaming platforms, Tigers baseball is now among the most-watched programming in the sport.

The Bottom Line

From massive local ratings to national streaming records, Detroit Tigers fans are showing up like never before — not just at the ballpark, but on screens across the country.

It’s yet another sign that the Tigers’ resurgence isn’t just statistical. It’s cultural.