Tigers v. Astros Series Preview: Tiger trying to find the win column against the World Champs | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

Okay, well … that's not exactly the start to the season that anyone was hoping for. The Detroit Tigers were beaten and beaten pretty badly against the Tampa Bay Rays, only scoring three total runs for the series. Their -18 run differential is the worst mark in franchise history, one they set last season at -15. And now, things don't get easier in this Tigers v. Astros series.

DETROIT TIGERS (0-3) vs. HOUSTON ASTROS (2-2)

Game 1: Matthew Boyd (2-0, 1.35 ERA in '22) v. Hunter Brown (2-0, 0.89 ERA in '22)

Date: Monday, April 3

Time: 8:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Matthew Boyd is back home and ready to continue building back after his injury in 2021. He appeared in 10 games last season after coming off the Injured List, compiling only 13.1 innings, but was effective in that small sample. His counterpart in this one, Hunter Brown – a Wayne State product – only threw 20 innings in 2022, and was equally as effective as Boyd. This will be a battle of two guys trying to establish, or re-establish in the case of Boyd, with their current club. Brown faced the Tigers once last season, going six innings, allowing two runs, and striking out six. Boyd is 3-1 in his career against the Astros, with a 4.82 ERA, 28 innings pitched, and 21 strikeouts.

Game 2: Matt Manning (4-2, 2.88 ERA in '21) v. Framber Valdez (3-5, 4.04 ERA in '22)

Date: Tuesday, April 4

Time: 8:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Framber Valdez was one of the best pitchers in the entire MLB in 2022. He was top 15 in nearly every category on Fangraph's Leaderboard and led the charge for the Astros World Series Championship. He gets a lot of ground balls, an area where he led the league last season. Manning on the other hand was slotted into the fifth starter spot, which could have been a message to the youngster after a pretty disastrous Spring Training. He threw 14 innings in five games, had a 2.07 WHIP and opponents hit .359 against him. Manning has got to take the next step and show the stuff that once made him a top-end prospect, and it starts on Tuesday night.

Game 3: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.06 ERA) v. Christian Javier (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Date: Wednesday, April 5

Time: 2:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Eduardo Rodriguez was pretty decent in his first start on Opening Day in Tampa. The result wasn't there because the Tigers' offense was very anemic during that series. He struck out five in 5.1 innings, allowed three runs, but only allowed a BABIP of 1.54. Javier for his part wasn't as bad as the five innings pitched and three runs would suggest. Against the White Sox on March 31st, he pitched much better than those numbers would indicate – 1.42 FIP versus a 5.40 ERA. The Tigers are going to have their work cut out for them in this series; good, professional at-bats are a must if they plan to push some runs across the plate and make it tough on the defending champs.

Tigers v. Rays by the numbers

What's the Tigers' Schedule?

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.

Go Tigers!

DATE OPPONENT TIME / TV VENUE RESULT Record Mar 30, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 3:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 4-0 0-1 Apr 1, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 4:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 12-2 0-2 Apr 2, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 1:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 5-1 0-3 Apr 3, 2023 at Houston Astros 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park Apr 4, 2023 at Houston Astros 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park Apr 5, 2023 at Houston Astros 4:10 PM Minute Maid Park Apr 6, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 8, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 9, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 11, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre Apr 12, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre Apr 13, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre Apr 14, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 6:40 pm Comerica Park Apr 15, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 16, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 17, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park Apr 18, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park Apr 19, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 21, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 7:05 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 22, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 7:05 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 23, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 1:35 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 24, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 7:40 pm American Family Field Apr 25, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 7:40 pm American Family Field Apr 26, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 1:40 pm American Family Field Apr 27, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 6:40 pm Comerica Park Apr 28, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 6:40 pm Comerica Park Apr 29, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 30, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 1:40 pm Comerica Park May 2, 2023 vs New York Mets 6:40 pm Comerica Park May 3, 2023 vs New York Mets 6:40 pm Comerica Park May 4, 2023 vs New York Mets 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 5, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 8:15 pm Busch Stadium May 6, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pm Busch Stadium May 7, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pm Busch Stadium May 8, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field May 9, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field May 10, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field May 12, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 13, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 14, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 1:40 pm Comerica Park May 16, 2023 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 17, 2023 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 19, 2023 at Washington Nationals 7:05 pm Nationals Park May 20, 2023 at Washington Nationals 4:05 pm Nationals Park May 21, 2023 at Washington Nationals 1:35 pm Nationals Park May 22, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 23, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 24, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 25, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 26, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 27, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 28, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:40 pm Comerica Park May 29, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 30, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 31, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 2, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 8:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 3, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 4, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 5, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:40 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 6, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:40 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 7, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:05 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 9, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 10, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 11, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jun 12, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 13, 2023 vs Atlanta Braves 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 14, 2023 vs Atlanta Braves 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 15, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Target Field Jun 16, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 8:10 pm Target Field Jun 17, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 2:10 pm Target Field Jun 18, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 2:10 pm Target Field Jun 19, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 20, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 21, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 23, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 24, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:15 pm Comerica Park Jun 25, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jun 26, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 27, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 28, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 29, 2023 at Texas Rangers 2:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 30, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 8:10 pm Coors Field Jul 1, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 9:10 pm Coors Field Jul 2, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 3:10 pm Coors Field Jul 4, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 5, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 6, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 7, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 8, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 9, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jul 14, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 10:10 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 15, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 9:40 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 16, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 4:10 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 17, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 18, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 19, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 20, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 2:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 21, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 22, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 6:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 23, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jul 25, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 26, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 27, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 28, 2023 at Miami Marlins 6:40 pm loanDepot park Jul 29, 2023 at Miami Marlins 4:10 pm loanDepot park Jul 30, 2023 at Miami Marlins 1:40 pm loanDepot park Aug 1, 2023 at Pittsburgh Pirates 7:05 pm PNC Park Aug 2, 2023 at Pittsburgh Pirates 12:35 pm PNC Park Aug 4, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 5, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 6:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 6, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 1:40 pm Comerica Park Aug 7, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 8, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 9, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 10, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 1:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 11, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 7:10 pm Fenway Park Aug 12, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 4:10 pm Fenway Park Aug 13, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 1:35 pm Fenway Park Aug 15, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 7:40 pm Target Field Aug 16, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 1:10 pm Target Field Aug 17, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 18, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 19, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 20, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 21, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 22, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 23, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 1:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 25, 2023 vs Houston Astros 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 26, 2023 vs Houston Astros 6:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 27, 2023 vs Houston Astros 1:40 pm Comerica Park Aug 28, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 29, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 30, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 31, 2023 vs New York Yankees 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 1, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 8:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 2, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 3, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 5, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 6, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 7, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 8, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 9, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 10, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 12, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 13, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 14, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 15, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 9:38 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 16, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 9:07 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 17, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 4:07 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 18, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 19, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 20, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 21, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 9:40 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 22, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 9:40 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 23, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 4:07 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 24, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 4:07 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 26, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 27, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 28, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 29, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 30, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 1:10 pm Comerica Park Oct 1, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 3:10 pm Comerica Park