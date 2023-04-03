Merch
Tigers Notes

Tigers v. Astros Series Preview: Tiger trying to find the win column against the World Champs | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

It doesn't get easier for the Tigers as they head to H-Town to take on the World Champs.

By AJ Reilly
4
0

Inside the Article:

Okay, well … that's not exactly the start to the season that anyone was hoping for. The Detroit Tigers were beaten and beaten pretty badly against the Tampa Bay Rays, only scoring three total runs for the series. Their -18 run differential is the worst mark in franchise history, one they set last season at -15. And now, things don't get easier in this Tigers v. Astros series.

Detroit Tigers

DETROIT TIGERS (0-3) vs. HOUSTON ASTROS (2-2)

Game 1: Matthew Boyd (2-0, 1.35 ERA in '22) v. Hunter Brown (2-0, 0.89 ERA in '22)

Date: Monday, April 3
Time: 8:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Matthew Boyd is back home and ready to continue building back after his injury in 2021. He appeared in 10 games last season after coming off the Injured List, compiling only 13.1 innings, but was effective in that small sample. His counterpart in this one, Hunter Brown – a Wayne State product – only threw 20 innings in 2022, and was equally as effective as Boyd. This will be a battle of two guys trying to establish, or re-establish in the case of Boyd, with their current club. Brown faced the Tigers once last season, going six innings, allowing two runs, and striking out six. Boyd is 3-1 in his career against the Astros, with a 4.82 ERA, 28 innings pitched, and 21 strikeouts.

Game 2: Matt Manning (4-2, 2.88 ERA in '21) v. Framber Valdez (3-5, 4.04 ERA in '22)

Date: Tuesday, April 4
Time: 8:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Framber Valdez was one of the best pitchers in the entire MLB in 2022. He was top 15 in nearly every category on Fangraph's Leaderboard and led the charge for the Astros World Series Championship. He gets a lot of ground balls, an area where he led the league last season. Manning on the other hand was slotted into the fifth starter spot, which could have been a message to the youngster after a pretty disastrous Spring Training. He threw 14 innings in five games, had a 2.07 WHIP and opponents hit .359 against him. Manning has got to take the next step and show the stuff that once made him a top-end prospect, and it starts on Tuesday night.

Game 3: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.06 ERA) v. Christian Javier (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Date: Wednesday, April 5
Time: 2:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Eduardo Rodriguez was pretty decent in his first start on Opening Day in Tampa. The result wasn't there because the Tigers' offense was very anemic during that series. He struck out five in 5.1 innings, allowed three runs, but only allowed a BABIP of 1.54. Javier for his part wasn't as bad as the five innings pitched and three runs would suggest. Against the White Sox on March 31st, he pitched much better than those numbers would indicate – 1.42 FIP versus a 5.40 ERA. The Tigers are going to have their work cut out for them in this series; good, professional at-bats are a must if they plan to push some runs across the plate and make it tough on the defending champs.

Tigers v. Rays by the numbers

What's the Tigers' Schedule?

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.

Go Tigers!

DATEOPPONENTTIME / TVVENUERESULTRecord
Mar 30, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays3:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 4-00-1
Apr 1, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays4:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 12-20-2
Apr 2, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays1:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 5-10-3
Apr 3, 2023at Houston Astros8:10 PMMinute Maid Park
Apr 4, 2023at Houston Astros8:10 PMMinute Maid Park
Apr 5, 2023at Houston Astros4:10 PMMinute Maid Park
Apr 6, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Apr 8, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Apr 9, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Apr 11, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers Centre
Apr 12, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers Centre
Apr 13, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers Centre
Apr 14, 2023vs San Francisco Giants6:40 pmComerica Park
Apr 15, 2023vs San Francisco Giants1:10 pmComerica Park
Apr 16, 2023vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pmComerica Park
Apr 17, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica Park
Apr 18, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica Park
Apr 19, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians1:10 pmComerica Park
Apr 21, 2023at Baltimore Orioles7:05 pmOriole Park at Camden Yards
Apr 22, 2023at Baltimore Orioles7:05 pmOriole Park at Camden Yards
Apr 23, 2023at Baltimore Orioles1:35 pmOriole Park at Camden Yards
Apr 24, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers7:40 pmAmerican Family Field
Apr 25, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers7:40 pmAmerican Family Field
Apr 26, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers1:40 pmAmerican Family Field
Apr 27, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles6:40 pmComerica Park
Apr 28, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles6:40 pmComerica Park
Apr 29, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles1:10 pmComerica Park
Apr 30, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles1:40 pmComerica Park
May 2, 2023vs New York Mets6:40 pmComerica Park
May 3, 2023vs New York Mets6:40 pmComerica Park
May 4, 2023vs New York Mets1:10 pmComerica Park
May 5, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals8:15 pmBusch Stadium
May 6, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals2:15 pmBusch Stadium
May 7, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pmBusch Stadium
May 8, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
May 9, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
May 10, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
May 12, 2023vs Seattle Mariners7:10 pmComerica Park
May 13, 2023vs Seattle Mariners1:10 pmComerica Park
May 14, 2023vs Seattle Mariners1:40 pmComerica Park
May 16, 2023vs Pittsburgh Pirates7:10 pmComerica Park
May 17, 2023vs Pittsburgh Pirates1:10 pmComerica Park
May 19, 2023at Washington Nationals7:05 pmNationals Park
May 20, 2023at Washington Nationals4:05 pmNationals Park
May 21, 2023at Washington Nationals1:35 pmNationals Park
May 22, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
May 23, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
May 24, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
May 25, 2023vs Chicago White Sox7:10 pmComerica Park
May 26, 2023vs Chicago White Sox7:10 pmComerica Park
May 27, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
May 28, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:40 pmComerica Park
May 29, 2023vs Texas Rangers1:10 pmComerica Park
May 30, 2023vs Texas Rangers7:10 pmComerica Park
May 31, 2023vs Texas Rangers1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 2, 2023at Chicago White Sox8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 3, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 4, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 5, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 6, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 7, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:05 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 9, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 10, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 11, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks1:40 pmComerica Park
Jun 12, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 13, 2023vs Atlanta Braves7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 14, 2023vs Atlanta Braves1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 15, 2023at Minnesota Twins7:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 16, 2023at Minnesota Twins8:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 17, 2023at Minnesota Twins2:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 18, 2023at Minnesota Twins2:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 19, 2023vs Kansas City Royals7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 20, 2023vs Kansas City Royals7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 21, 2023vs Kansas City Royals1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 23, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 24, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:15 pmComerica Park
Jun 25, 2023vs Minnesota Twins1:40 pmComerica Park
Jun 26, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 27, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 28, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 29, 2023at Texas Rangers2:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 30, 2023at Colorado Rockies8:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 1, 2023at Colorado Rockies9:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 2, 2023at Colorado Rockies3:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 4, 2023vs Oakland Athletics7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 5, 2023vs Oakland Athletics7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 6, 2023vs Oakland Athletics1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 7, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 8, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 9, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays1:40 pmComerica Park
Jul 14, 2023at Seattle Mariners10:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 15, 2023at Seattle Mariners9:40 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 16, 2023at Seattle Mariners4:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 17, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 18, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 19, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 20, 2023at Kansas City Royals2:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 21, 2023vs San Diego Padres7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 22, 2023vs San Diego Padres6:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 23, 2023vs San Diego Padres1:40 pmComerica Park
Jul 25, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 26, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 27, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 28, 2023at Miami Marlins6:40 pmloanDepot park
Jul 29, 2023at Miami Marlins4:10 pmloanDepot park
Jul 30, 2023at Miami Marlins1:40 pmloanDepot park
Aug 1, 2023at Pittsburgh Pirates7:05 pmPNC Park
Aug 2, 2023at Pittsburgh Pirates12:35 pmPNC Park
Aug 4, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 5, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays6:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 6, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays1:40 pmComerica Park
Aug 7, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 8, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 9, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 10, 2023vs Minnesota Twins1:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 11, 2023at Boston Red Sox7:10 pmFenway Park
Aug 12, 2023at Boston Red Sox4:10 pmFenway Park
Aug 13, 2023at Boston Red Sox1:35 pmFenway Park
Aug 15, 2023at Minnesota Twins7:40 pmTarget Field
Aug 16, 2023at Minnesota Twins1:10 pmTarget Field
Aug 17, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 18, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 19, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 20, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 21, 2023vs Chicago Cubs7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 22, 2023vs Chicago Cubs7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 23, 2023vs Chicago Cubs1:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 25, 2023vs Houston Astros7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 26, 2023vs Houston Astros6:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 27, 2023vs Houston Astros1:40 pmComerica Park
Aug 28, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 29, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 30, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 31, 2023vs New York Yankees1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 1, 2023at Chicago White Sox8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 2, 2023at Chicago White Sox7:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 3, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 5, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 6, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 7, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 8, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 9, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 10, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 12, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 13, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 14, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 15, 2023at Los Angeles Angels9:38 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 16, 2023at Los Angeles Angels9:07 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 17, 2023at Los Angeles Angels4:07 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 18, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 19, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 20, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 21, 2023at Oakland Athletics9:40 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 22, 2023at Oakland Athletics9:40 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 23, 2023at Oakland Athletics4:07 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 24, 2023at Oakland Athletics4:07 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 26, 2023vs Kansas City Royals6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 27, 2023vs Kansas City Royals6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 28, 2023vs Kansas City Royals1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 29, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 30, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians1:10 pmComerica Park
Oct 1, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians3:10 pmComerica Park
