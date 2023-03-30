Tigers v. Rays Series Preview: 2023 starts on the road for new-look Tigers | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

Inside the Article:
BASEBALL IS BACK!!! As we all do our happy dance for the eternal hope that every spring blooms, it's intensified because all is now right with the world. The Detroit Tigers are coming off a tumultuous 2022 that saw a complete organizational redesign with the hiring of Scott Harris. There are a lot of questions that are yet to be answered, but we start to gather those answers today against the Tampa Bay Rays. Here's a breakdown of the entire three-game series.
DETROIT TIGERS (66-95 in 2022) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (86-76 in 2022)
Game 1: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 4.05 ERA in '22) v. Shane McClanahan (12-8, 2.54 ERA in '22)
Date: Thursday, March 30
Time: 3:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Eduardo Rodriguez is making his second consecutive Opening Day start in a Tigers uniform. 2022 was a bit of a kerfuffle for E-Rod, who only threw 91 innings after an extended break on the restricted list. It wasn't a great introduction for the southpaw to Motown, and he'll be ready to make good in 2023. Tossing the pill for the Rays is another lefty, Shane McClanahan, who was really, really good in 2022. The Tigers will have their work cut out for them against one of the better teams the AL East has to offer, two years removed from a World Series appearance.
Game 2: Spencer Turnbull (4-2, 2.88 ERA in '21) v. Zach Eflin (3-5, 4.04 ERA in '22)
Date: Saturday, April 1
Time: 4:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
A tip of the cap has to go to A.J. Hinch here for getting Spencer Turnbull into game action in the first series. While I had him projected at #4 in the rotation, this is much better. He missed all of last season after Tommy John Surgery and was worked up in Spring Training where he threw 12 innings and is ready for his comeback. This start puts Turnbull in line to be the starter back at Comerica Park for the Tigers' home opener against the Boston Red Sox. This is a huge year for Turnbull, who could turn himself into a decent trade chip should it be needed come July.
Game 3: Joey Wentz (2-2, 3.03 ERA in '22) v. Jeffrey Springs (9-5, 2.46 ERA in '22)
Date: Sunday, April 2
Time: 1:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Joey Wentz will get the nod in Game 3 after an injury to Michael Lorenzen is forcing him out of his initial turn through the rotation. Wentz was the prized piece coming back to the Tigers for former closer Shane Greene and is only 25 years old. Last season he threw 32.2 innings in seven games with a 20% K-rate and a 3.03 ERA. The hope would be for Wentz to pitch well enough that the decision to bring Lorenzen back is difficult, making his case to stick with the big club. It all begins in the Sunday matinee before the team heads to Houston.
Tigers v. Rays by the numbers
Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below
This page will be updated after each game with the result, the official DSN scorecard, and a recap.
Go Tigers!
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME / TV
|VENUE
|RESULT
|Record
|Mar 30, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|3:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|Apr 1, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|4:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|Apr 2, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|1:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|Apr 3, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|8:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|Apr 4, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|8:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|Apr 5, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|4:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|Apr 6, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 8, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 9, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 11, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|Apr 12, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|Apr 13, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|Apr 14, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 15, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 16, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 17, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 18, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 19, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 21, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|7:05 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Apr 22, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|7:05 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Apr 23, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|1:35 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Apr 24, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|7:40 pm
|American Family Field
|Apr 25, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|7:40 pm
|American Family Field
|Apr 26, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|1:40 pm
|American Family Field
|Apr 27, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 28, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 29, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Apr 30, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 2, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 3, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 4, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 5, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|8:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|May 6, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|May 7, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|May 8, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|May 9, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|May 10, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|May 12, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 13, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 14, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 16, 2023
|vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 17, 2023
|vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 19, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|7:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|May 20, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|4:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|May 21, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|1:35 pm
|Nationals Park
|May 22, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|May 23, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|May 24, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|May 25, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 26, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 27, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 28, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 29, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 30, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 31, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 2, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 3, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 4, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 5, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 6, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 7, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:05 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 9, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 10, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 11, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 12, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 13, 2023
|vs Atlanta Braves
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 14, 2023
|vs Atlanta Braves
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 15, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 16, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|8:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 17, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|2:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 18, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|2:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 19, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 20, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 21, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 23, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 24, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:15 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 25, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 26, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 27, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 28, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 29, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|2:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 30, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|8:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 1, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|9:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 2, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|3:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 4, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 5, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 6, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 7, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 8, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 9, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 14, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|10:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 15, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|9:40 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 16, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|4:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 17, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 18, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 19, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 20, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|2:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 21, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 22, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 23, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 25, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 26, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 27, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 28, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|6:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Jul 29, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|4:10 pm
|loanDepot park
|Jul 30, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|1:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Aug 1, 2023
|at Pittsburgh Pirates
|7:05 pm
|PNC Park
|Aug 2, 2023
|at Pittsburgh Pirates
|12:35 pm
|PNC Park
|Aug 4, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 5, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 6, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 7, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 8, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 9, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 10, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 11, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|7:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 12, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|4:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 13, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|1:35 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 15, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|7:40 pm
|Target Field
|Aug 16, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|1:10 pm
|Target Field
|Aug 17, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 18, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 19, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 20, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 21, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 22, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 23, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 25, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 26, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 27, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 28, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 29, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 30, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 31, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 1, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 2, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 3, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 5, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 6, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 7, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 8, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 9, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 10, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 12, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 13, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 14, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 15, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|9:38 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 16, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|9:07 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 17, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|4:07 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 18, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 19, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 20, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 21, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|9:40 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 22, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|9:40 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 23, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|4:07 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 24, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|4:07 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 26, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 27, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 28, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 29, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 30, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Oct 1, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|3:10 pm
|Comerica Park