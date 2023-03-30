Tigers v. Rays Series Preview: 2023 starts on the road for new-look Tigers | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

BASEBALL IS BACK!!! As we all do our happy dance for the eternal hope that every spring blooms, it's intensified because all is now right with the world. The Detroit Tigers are coming off a tumultuous 2022 that saw a complete organizational redesign with the hiring of Scott Harris. There are a lot of questions that are yet to be answered, but we start to gather those answers today against the Tampa Bay Rays. Here's a breakdown of the entire three-game series.

DETROIT TIGERS (66-95 in 2022) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (86-76 in 2022)

Game 1: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 4.05 ERA in '22) v. Shane McClanahan (12-8, 2.54 ERA in '22)

Date: Thursday, March 30

Time: 3:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Eduardo Rodriguez is making his second consecutive Opening Day start in a Tigers uniform. 2022 was a bit of a kerfuffle for E-Rod, who only threw 91 innings after an extended break on the restricted list. It wasn't a great introduction for the southpaw to Motown, and he'll be ready to make good in 2023. Tossing the pill for the Rays is another lefty, Shane McClanahan, who was really, really good in 2022. The Tigers will have their work cut out for them against one of the better teams the AL East has to offer, two years removed from a World Series appearance.

Game 2: Spencer Turnbull (4-2, 2.88 ERA in '21) v. Zach Eflin (3-5, 4.04 ERA in '22)

Date: Saturday, April 1

Time: 4:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

A tip of the cap has to go to A.J. Hinch here for getting Spencer Turnbull into game action in the first series. While I had him projected at #4 in the rotation, this is much better. He missed all of last season after Tommy John Surgery and was worked up in Spring Training where he threw 12 innings and is ready for his comeback. This start puts Turnbull in line to be the starter back at Comerica Park for the Tigers' home opener against the Boston Red Sox. This is a huge year for Turnbull, who could turn himself into a decent trade chip should it be needed come July.

Game 3: Joey Wentz (2-2, 3.03 ERA in '22) v. Jeffrey Springs (9-5, 2.46 ERA in '22)

Date: Sunday, April 2

Time: 1:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Joey Wentz will get the nod in Game 3 after an injury to Michael Lorenzen is forcing him out of his initial turn through the rotation. Wentz was the prized piece coming back to the Tigers for former closer Shane Greene and is only 25 years old. Last season he threw 32.2 innings in seven games with a 20% K-rate and a 3.03 ERA. The hope would be for Wentz to pitch well enough that the decision to bring Lorenzen back is difficult, making his case to stick with the big club. It all begins in the Sunday matinee before the team heads to Houston.

Tigers v. Rays by the numbers

via ESPN.com | Note: “Stats” are from Spring Training

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result, the official DSN scorecard, and a recap.

Go Tigers!

