Tigers v. Red Sox Series Preview: Tigers riding high after their first series win of Season| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and More

The Detroit Tigers turned things around taking two out of three from the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros. Even though the Tigers won the series they finished the series being outscored by the Astros 17 to 15 in the three games. The Tigers offense was led by Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene who combined to go 10-24, scoring a combined five runs, both hit home runs, and combined they drove in five runs. Let's hope Torkelson and Greene can continue that offensive production in the Red Sox series as well as get contributions from the rest of the starting nine.

DETROIT TIGERS (2-4) vs. BOSTON RED SOX (2-4)

Game 1: Spencer Turnbull (0-1, 27.00 ERA) v. Chris Sale (0-0, 21.00 ERA)

Date: Thursday, April 6

Time: 1:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Spencer Turnbull made his return to the mound for the first time since June 4, 2021, and it was a start he would like to quickly forget and get better. Turnbull only lasted 2.1 innings in his first start back from Tommy John surgery and he gave up seven earned runs as Tampa Bay knocked him around the yard. Chris Sale like Turnbull made his return to the mound making his first start since July 17th of last season and like Turnbull, it was a start Sale would like to forget. He only lasted three innings and he also gave up seven earned runs, including three Baltimore home runs. This will be a matchup of pitchers looking to pitch better than they did on their first appearance of the 2023 season.

Game 2: Joey Wentz (0-1, 5.06 ERA) v. Tanner Houck (1-0, 5.40)

Date: Saturday, April 8

Time: 4:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Joey Wentz will take the ball for the second game of the series. Wentz pitched well in his first big league season last year, posting a 3.03 ERA in seven starts, a 1.102 WHIP, and a 7.4 K/9. Wentz did not pitch badly in his start against the Rays last weekend as went 5.1 innings giving up three runs on four hits; he walked one and struck out three. Tanner Houck will oppose Wentz for the Boston Red Sox. He's making his transition from reliever to starter while the Red Sox deal with some injuries in their starting rotation. Houck is the only starter in the Red Sox rotation that has a win so far this season.

Game 3: Matthew Boyd (0-0, 4.15 ERA) v. Kutter Crawford (0-1, 15.75 ERA)

Date: Sunday, April 9

Time: 1:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Matthew Boyd made his return to the Tigers rotation with a start against the Houston Astros, a game in which Boyd was making his first start since September 4, 2021. He pitched well against a good lineup in Houston. Boyd went 4.1 innings against the Astros allowing two runs on two hits; he would also walk three and strike out three. Kutter Crawford like Houck is another reliever who has found themselves in the starting rotation due to injury. Like the rest of the Red Sox starters, he found himself in trouble early to start the season giving up seven runs in four innings of work.

Tigers v. Red Sox by the numbers

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.

Go Tigers!

DATE OPPONENT TIME / TV VENUE RESULT Record Mar 30, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 3:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 4-0 0-1 Apr 1, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 4:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 12-2 0-2 Apr 2, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 1:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 5-1 0-3 Apr 3, 2023 at Houston Astros 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park W, 7-6 (11 innings) 1-3 Apr 4, 2023 at Houston Astros 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park W, 6-3 2-3 Apr 5, 2023 at Houston Astros 4:10 PM Minute Maid Park L, 8-2 2-4 Apr 6, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 8, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 9, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 11, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre Apr 12, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre Apr 13, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre Apr 14, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 6:40 pm Comerica Park Apr 15, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 16, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 17, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park Apr 18, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park Apr 19, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 21, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 7:05 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 22, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 7:05 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 23, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 1:35 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 24, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 7:40 pm American Family Field Apr 25, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 7:40 pm American Family Field Apr 26, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 1:40 pm American Family Field Apr 27, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 6:40 pm Comerica Park Apr 28, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 6:40 pm Comerica Park Apr 29, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 30, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 1:40 pm Comerica Park May 2, 2023 vs New York Mets 6:40 pm Comerica Park May 3, 2023 vs New York Mets 6:40 pm Comerica Park May 4, 2023 vs New York Mets 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 5, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 8:15 pm Busch Stadium May 6, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pm Busch Stadium May 7, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pm Busch Stadium May 8, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field May 9, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field May 10, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field May 12, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 13, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 14, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 1:40 pm Comerica Park May 16, 2023 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 17, 2023 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 19, 2023 at Washington Nationals 7:05 pm Nationals Park May 20, 2023 at Washington Nationals 4:05 pm Nationals Park May 21, 2023 at Washington Nationals 1:35 pm Nationals Park May 22, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 23, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 24, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 25, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 26, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 27, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 28, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:40 pm Comerica Park May 29, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 30, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 31, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 2, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 8:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 3, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 4, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 5, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:40 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 6, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:40 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 7, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:05 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 9, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 10, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 11, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jun 12, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 13, 2023 vs Atlanta Braves 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 14, 2023 vs Atlanta Braves 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 15, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Target Field Jun 16, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 8:10 pm Target Field Jun 17, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 2:10 pm Target Field Jun 18, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 2:10 pm Target Field Jun 19, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 20, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 21, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 23, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 24, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:15 pm Comerica Park Jun 25, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jun 26, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 27, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 28, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 29, 2023 at Texas Rangers 2:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 30, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 8:10 pm Coors Field Jul 1, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 9:10 pm Coors Field Jul 2, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 3:10 pm Coors Field Jul 4, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 5, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 6, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 7, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 8, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 9, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jul 14, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 10:10 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 15, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 9:40 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 16, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 4:10 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 17, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 18, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 19, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 20, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 2:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 21, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 22, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 6:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 23, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jul 25, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 26, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 27, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 28, 2023 at Miami Marlins 6:40 pm loanDepot park Jul 29, 2023 at Miami Marlins 4:10 pm loanDepot park Jul 30, 2023 at Miami Marlins 1:40 pm loanDepot park Aug 1, 2023 at Pittsburgh Pirates 7:05 pm PNC Park Aug 2, 2023 at Pittsburgh Pirates 12:35 pm PNC Park Aug 4, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 5, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 6:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 6, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 1:40 pm Comerica Park Aug 7, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 8, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 9, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 10, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 1:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 11, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 7:10 pm Fenway Park Aug 12, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 4:10 pm Fenway Park Aug 13, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 1:35 pm Fenway Park Aug 15, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 7:40 pm Target Field Aug 16, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 1:10 pm Target Field Aug 17, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 18, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 19, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 20, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 21, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 22, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 23, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 1:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 25, 2023 vs Houston Astros 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 26, 2023 vs Houston Astros 6:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 27, 2023 vs Houston Astros 1:40 pm Comerica Park Aug 28, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 29, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 30, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 31, 2023 vs New York Yankees 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 1, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 8:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 2, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 3, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 5, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 6, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 7, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 8, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 9, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 10, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 12, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 13, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 14, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 15, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 9:38 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 16, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 9:07 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 17, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 4:07 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 18, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 19, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 20, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 21, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 9:40 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 22, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 9:40 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 23, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 4:07 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 24, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 4:07 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 26, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 27, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 28, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 29, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 30, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 1:10 pm Comerica Park Oct 1, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 3:10 pm Comerica Park