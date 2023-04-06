Merch
Tigers Notes

Tigers v. Red Sox Series Preview: Tigers riding high after their first series win of Season| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and More

By Chris Lavallee
7
0

The Detroit Tigers turned things around taking two out of three from the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros. Even though the Tigers won the series they finished the series being outscored by the Astros 17 to 15 in the three games. The Tigers offense was led by Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene who combined to go 10-24, scoring a combined five runs, both hit home runs, and combined they drove in five runs. Let's hope Torkelson and Greene can continue that offensive production in the Red Sox series as well as get contributions from the rest of the starting nine.

DETROIT TIGERS (2-4) vs. BOSTON RED SOX (2-4)

Game 1: Spencer Turnbull (0-1, 27.00 ERA) v. Chris Sale (0-0, 21.00 ERA)

Date: Thursday, April 6
Time: 1:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Spencer Turnbull made his return to the mound for the first time since June 4, 2021, and it was a start he would like to quickly forget and get better. Turnbull only lasted 2.1 innings in his first start back from Tommy John surgery and he gave up seven earned runs as Tampa Bay knocked him around the yard. Chris Sale like Turnbull made his return to the mound making his first start since July 17th of last season and like Turnbull, it was a start Sale would like to forget. He only lasted three innings and he also gave up seven earned runs, including three Baltimore home runs. This will be a matchup of pitchers looking to pitch better than they did on their first appearance of the 2023 season.

Game 2: Joey Wentz (0-1, 5.06 ERA) v. Tanner Houck (1-0, 5.40)

Date: Saturday, April 8
Time: 4:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Joey Wentz will take the ball for the second game of the series. Wentz pitched well in his first big league season last year, posting a 3.03 ERA in seven starts, a 1.102 WHIP, and a 7.4 K/9. Wentz did not pitch badly in his start against the Rays last weekend as went 5.1 innings giving up three runs on four hits; he walked one and struck out three. Tanner Houck will oppose Wentz for the Boston Red Sox. He's making his transition from reliever to starter while the Red Sox deal with some injuries in their starting rotation. Houck is the only starter in the Red Sox rotation that has a win so far this season.

Game 3: Matthew Boyd (0-0, 4.15 ERA) v. Kutter Crawford (0-1, 15.75 ERA)

Date: Sunday, April 9
Time: 1:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Matthew Boyd made his return to the Tigers rotation with a start against the Houston Astros, a game in which Boyd was making his first start since September 4, 2021. He pitched well against a good lineup in Houston. Boyd went 4.1 innings against the Astros allowing two runs on two hits; he would also walk three and strike out three. Kutter Crawford like Houck is another reliever who has found themselves in the starting rotation due to injury. Like the rest of the Red Sox starters, he found himself in trouble early to start the season giving up seven runs in four innings of work.

Tigers v. Red Sox by the numbers

Tigers v. Red Sox

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.

Go Tigers!

DATEOPPONENTTIME / TVVENUERESULTRecord
Mar 30, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays3:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 4-00-1
Apr 1, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays4:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 12-20-2
Apr 2, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays1:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 5-10-3
Apr 3, 2023at Houston Astros8:10 PMMinute Maid ParkW, 7-6 (11 innings)1-3
Apr 4, 2023at Houston Astros8:10 PMMinute Maid ParkW, 6-32-3
Apr 5, 2023at Houston Astros4:10 PMMinute Maid ParkL, 8-22-4
Apr 6, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Apr 8, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Apr 9, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Apr 11, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers Centre
Apr 12, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers Centre
Apr 13, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers Centre
Apr 14, 2023vs San Francisco Giants6:40 pmComerica Park
Apr 15, 2023vs San Francisco Giants1:10 pmComerica Park
Apr 16, 2023vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pmComerica Park
Apr 17, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica Park
Apr 18, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica Park
Apr 19, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians1:10 pmComerica Park
Apr 21, 2023at Baltimore Orioles7:05 pmOriole Park at Camden Yards
Apr 22, 2023at Baltimore Orioles7:05 pmOriole Park at Camden Yards
Apr 23, 2023at Baltimore Orioles1:35 pmOriole Park at Camden Yards
Apr 24, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers7:40 pmAmerican Family Field
Apr 25, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers7:40 pmAmerican Family Field
Apr 26, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers1:40 pmAmerican Family Field
Apr 27, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles6:40 pmComerica Park
Apr 28, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles6:40 pmComerica Park
Apr 29, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles1:10 pmComerica Park
Apr 30, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles1:40 pmComerica Park
May 2, 2023vs New York Mets6:40 pmComerica Park
May 3, 2023vs New York Mets6:40 pmComerica Park
May 4, 2023vs New York Mets1:10 pmComerica Park
May 5, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals8:15 pmBusch Stadium
May 6, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals2:15 pmBusch Stadium
May 7, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pmBusch Stadium
May 8, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
May 9, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
May 10, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
May 12, 2023vs Seattle Mariners7:10 pmComerica Park
May 13, 2023vs Seattle Mariners1:10 pmComerica Park
May 14, 2023vs Seattle Mariners1:40 pmComerica Park
May 16, 2023vs Pittsburgh Pirates7:10 pmComerica Park
May 17, 2023vs Pittsburgh Pirates1:10 pmComerica Park
May 19, 2023at Washington Nationals7:05 pmNationals Park
May 20, 2023at Washington Nationals4:05 pmNationals Park
May 21, 2023at Washington Nationals1:35 pmNationals Park
May 22, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
May 23, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
May 24, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
May 25, 2023vs Chicago White Sox7:10 pmComerica Park
May 26, 2023vs Chicago White Sox7:10 pmComerica Park
May 27, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
May 28, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:40 pmComerica Park
May 29, 2023vs Texas Rangers1:10 pmComerica Park
May 30, 2023vs Texas Rangers7:10 pmComerica Park
May 31, 2023vs Texas Rangers1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 2, 2023at Chicago White Sox8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 3, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 4, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 5, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 6, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 7, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:05 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 9, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 10, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 11, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks1:40 pmComerica Park
Jun 12, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 13, 2023vs Atlanta Braves7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 14, 2023vs Atlanta Braves1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 15, 2023at Minnesota Twins7:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 16, 2023at Minnesota Twins8:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 17, 2023at Minnesota Twins2:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 18, 2023at Minnesota Twins2:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 19, 2023vs Kansas City Royals7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 20, 2023vs Kansas City Royals7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 21, 2023vs Kansas City Royals1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 23, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 24, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:15 pmComerica Park
Jun 25, 2023vs Minnesota Twins1:40 pmComerica Park
Jun 26, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 27, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 28, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 29, 2023at Texas Rangers2:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 30, 2023at Colorado Rockies8:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 1, 2023at Colorado Rockies9:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 2, 2023at Colorado Rockies3:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 4, 2023vs Oakland Athletics7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 5, 2023vs Oakland Athletics7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 6, 2023vs Oakland Athletics1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 7, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 8, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 9, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays1:40 pmComerica Park
Jul 14, 2023at Seattle Mariners10:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 15, 2023at Seattle Mariners9:40 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 16, 2023at Seattle Mariners4:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 17, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 18, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 19, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 20, 2023at Kansas City Royals2:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 21, 2023vs San Diego Padres7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 22, 2023vs San Diego Padres6:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 23, 2023vs San Diego Padres1:40 pmComerica Park
Jul 25, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 26, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 27, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 28, 2023at Miami Marlins6:40 pmloanDepot park
Jul 29, 2023at Miami Marlins4:10 pmloanDepot park
Jul 30, 2023at Miami Marlins1:40 pmloanDepot park
Aug 1, 2023at Pittsburgh Pirates7:05 pmPNC Park
Aug 2, 2023at Pittsburgh Pirates12:35 pmPNC Park
Aug 4, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 5, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays6:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 6, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays1:40 pmComerica Park
Aug 7, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 8, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 9, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 10, 2023vs Minnesota Twins1:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 11, 2023at Boston Red Sox7:10 pmFenway Park
Aug 12, 2023at Boston Red Sox4:10 pmFenway Park
Aug 13, 2023at Boston Red Sox1:35 pmFenway Park
Aug 15, 2023at Minnesota Twins7:40 pmTarget Field
Aug 16, 2023at Minnesota Twins1:10 pmTarget Field
Aug 17, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 18, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 19, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 20, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 21, 2023vs Chicago Cubs7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 22, 2023vs Chicago Cubs7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 23, 2023vs Chicago Cubs1:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 25, 2023vs Houston Astros7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 26, 2023vs Houston Astros6:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 27, 2023vs Houston Astros1:40 pmComerica Park
Aug 28, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 29, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 30, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 31, 2023vs New York Yankees1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 1, 2023at Chicago White Sox8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 2, 2023at Chicago White Sox7:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 3, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 5, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 6, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 7, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 8, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 9, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 10, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 12, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 13, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 14, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 15, 2023at Los Angeles Angels9:38 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 16, 2023at Los Angeles Angels9:07 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 17, 2023at Los Angeles Angels4:07 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 18, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 19, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 20, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 21, 2023at Oakland Athletics9:40 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 22, 2023at Oakland Athletics9:40 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 23, 2023at Oakland Athletics4:07 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 24, 2023at Oakland Athletics4:07 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 26, 2023vs Kansas City Royals6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 27, 2023vs Kansas City Royals6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 28, 2023vs Kansas City Royals1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 29, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 30, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians1:10 pmComerica Park
Oct 1, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians3:10 pmComerica Park
