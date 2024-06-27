Tigers vs Angels, June 27, 2024: Predictions, Odds, How to Watch, and More





The Detroit Tigers (37-43) take on the Los Angeles Angels (33-46) on June 27, 2024, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Both teams are looking to change their recent fortunes. The Tigers have dropped three of their last five games, including a series loss to Philadelphia. Conversely, the Angels have shown signs of improvement, winning four of their last five and securing a sweep against Oakland.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Angels

TV : MLB.TV

: MLB.TV Streaming : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Time : 9:38 PM ET

: 9:38 PM ET Location: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Tigers vs Angels Odds

Moneyline : LA Angels +138 / Detroit Tigers -164

: LA Angels +138 / Detroit Tigers -164 Over/Under : 8.5

: 8.5 Spread: Tigers -1.5/+100. Angels +1.5/-120

Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

The Tigers’ current form is worrying, with offensive struggles evident—they’ve scored two runs or fewer in eight of their last ten games. However, the presence of Jack Flaherty on the mound could tilt the game in their favor. Flaherty has been impressive, with a 2.92 ERA and a stellar performance over his last four starts.

Meanwhile, the Angels’ Davis Daniel is making his first MLB start of the season, bringing a 5.33 ERA from Triple-A. Considering these factors, the Tigers have a strong chance to secure a win. My prediction leans towards the Tigers emerging victorious.

More

Several player milestones and trends are worth noting for today’s game. Riley Greene has been a bright spot for the Detroit Tigers, contributing 15 home runs and 41 RBIs this season. For the Angels, Zach Neto has been racking up doubles in three of the last four games at home against losing teams.

Key Facts and Players to Watch:

Detroit Tigers : Kerry Carpenter has been productive with RBIs against AL West opponents, while Andy Ibáñez demonstrates consistency after playing the previous day.

: has been productive with RBIs against AL West opponents, while demonstrates consistency after playing the previous day. Los Angeles Angels: Luis Rengifo and Anthony Rendon have shown dependability against Detroit, with Rengifo hitting consistently at home.

This matchup promises to be pivotal for both teams as they approach the mid-season mark, with Detroit needing to overcome their offensive woes and Los Angeles looking to capitalize on their recent momentum.