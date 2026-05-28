Tigers vs Angels, May 28, 2026: How to Watch, Predictions, and More

The Detroit Tigers have a real chance to take a series, something they have not done since the start of May, when they took two of three from the Texas Rangers at home.

Detroit beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 on Wednesday night at Comerica Park, a win that kept the Tigers out of the American League cellar. AJ Hinch’s club built an early lead, then had to lean on the bullpen after Casey Mize left with a groin injury after four frames of work.

Now the Tigers turn to Jack Flaherty, who enters with a 0-6, 5.94 ERA mark. His month has been rough on the surface, with a 6.65 ERA, though his 4.09 FIP points to better work than the results show. Over five games this month, he has covered 21 2/3 innings.

The Angels counter with Grayson Rodriguez, who is making his third start of the season. He comes in at 1-1 with a 10.61 ERA, and Detroit’s lineup will look to keep him from settling in early.

How to Watch

Matchup: Detroit Tigers (22-34) vs. Los Angeles Angels (21-35)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

Place: Comerica Park, Detroit , Michigan

, TV: Detroit SportsNet

Streaming: MLB.TV

Radio: Tigers Radio Network

Join the DSN Tigers Facebook Group: The Corner Tigers

Predictions

This game comes down to which starter can limit early damage.

Flaherty’s full line shows why the Tigers need more from him: 11 G, 47.0 IP, 24.4 K%, 12.9 BB%, 31.8 GB%, 5.12 FIP, 0.2 fWAR. The strikeout rate is still there, but the walks and hard contact have hurt him.

MLB Jack Flaherty — MLB Stats Jack Flaherty 2026 WAR 0.17 FIP 5.11 Season History Season Key Stats 2026 0.17 WAR / 5.11 FIP 2025 2.54 WAR / 3.85 FIP 2024 3.32 WAR / 3.48 FIP

Rodriguez has had a small sample this season, but the numbers are not clean: 2 G, 9.1 IP, 19.6 K%, 13.0 BB%, 35.5 GB%, 4.47 FIP, 0.1 fWAR. His 10.61 ERA gives the Tigers a clear path if they can make him work.

Flaherty has seen the Angels before. In his previous appearance against them last year on May 3, he gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out eight over 5 2/3 innings in a loss.

Jack Flaherty Jack Flaherty — 2026 Pitching Sabermetrics · Per MLB Stats API · 2026 season WAR 0.17 ▼ FIP 5.11 ▼ Data fetched May 28, 2026 VS Grayson Rodriguez Grayson Rodriguez — 2026 Pitching Sabermetrics · Per MLB Stats API · 2026 season WAR 0.08 ▼ FIP 4.47 ▼ Data fetched May 28, 2026

Rodriguez has had past success against Detroit. He faced the Tigers twice in April 2023 with the Baltimore Orioles in back-to-back outings, throwing 10 frames while allowing zero runs on seven hits and four walks with 15 strikeouts. His team won both games, and he got his first recorded victory of that campaign in the latter outing.

Prediction: Tigers 5, Angels 4. Detroit has the better setup if its lineup can pressure Rodriguez early and avoid another late leak from the bullpen.

More

This is Game 57 for Detroit, and the pitching matchup is set: RHP Jack Flaherty (0-6, 5.94 ERA) vs. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (1-1, 10.61 ERA).

The Tigers are trying to close out a three-game set with their first series win in weeks. After the 4-0 win on Wednesday, the key issue is health. Mize’s groin injury adds more strain to a staff that has already had to piece together too many innings.

For Flaherty, this is a chance to reset his season. For Rodriguez, it is a chance to build off past success against Detroit, even with his current ERA sitting at 10.61.

A win would not fix the Tigers’ larger issues, but it would give them a series win at home and a better feel before the next stretch of the schedule.