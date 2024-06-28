Tigers vs Angels Showdown, June 28, 2024: Predictions, Odds, and Viewing Guide





The Tigers vs Angels matchup takes place at Angel Stadium, setting the stage for a pivotal MLB game. After a tough 5-0 loss in the series opener, the Detroit Tigers aim to rebound and secure a victory. Both teams have had their ups and downs this season, with the Tigers at 37-44 and the Angels at 34-46. As Kenta Maeda and Zach Plesac take the mound, this game will be crucial for both sides.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Angels

TV Channels : Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Detroit

: Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Detroit Streaming : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket Game Time: Friday, June 28, 2024, at 9:38 PM (ET)

Tigers vs Angels Odds

Money Line : Detroit Tigers: -114 Los Angeles Angels: -104

: Over/Under : 9

: 9 Spread: Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+135) Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-165)



Odds found at PickDawgz.

Predictions

Given the statistics, the Angels have an edge here. Kenta Maeda has struggled on the road with a 6.00 ERA, while Zach Plesac has also had a tough season with an 8.68 ERA. However, the Angels have been playing better baseball lately, and with Maeda’s road issues, the Angels are likely to secure another win. Score Prediction: Angels 6, Tigers 4.

More

The game has more elements to watch for that extend beyond just the score. Riley Greene and Taylor Ward are key players for their respective teams, with impressive stats this season. Greene leads with 77 hits and a solid .263 batting average. On the other side, Ward has a team-high of 41 RBIs for the Angels.

Stay tuned, as records could be challenged and new milestones reached during this exciting matchup. Keep an eye on Greene and Ward to potentially be difference-makers in this game.

